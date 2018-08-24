Money Marketing
Exclusive: Intelliflo partners with Selectapension on switching tool

Adviser back-office provider Intelliflo has signed a new data partnership with pension transfer specialist Selectapension.

The deal is designed to drive greater choice for customers using both companies.

From the beginning of September, Intelliflo’s IO Store will include a Selectapension app, allwing current Selectapension customers to move and store all their existing client reports on Intelliflo’s Intelligent Office system.

Intelliflo’s subscribers will also be able to access Selectapension’s pension switching tool from within their back office system.

Financial advisers and planners produced over 45,000 cases using Selectapension’s pension switching tool in the last 12 months and there are over 3,000 subscribers for this particular tool.

The IO Store uses the Intelliflo Developer Platform which has been designed to make the building and distribution of applications easier both for partners and users of IO.

Selectapension managing director Andy McCabe says: “Many of our customers enjoy the benefits of Intelliflo’s Intelligent Office software and this integration will make their lives easier and save time. If advisers value this integration, we will add some of our other tools to the IO Store in the future.”

Intelliflo was bought by Invesco in June in a deal Money Marketing understands to be worth around £200m.

