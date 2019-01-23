Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Insurers doing the right thing: the PDG’s year in review

By

Now the Christmas festivities are well and truly over and most of us are settled back into the real world, it seems like the perfect time to reflect on some of the work the Protection Distributors Group carried out in 2018.

Funeral pledge
If I said that paying a death claim was the moment of truth for life insurers, I am sure nobody would argue. While many claims are paid quickly, it is a sad fact some are still held up by probate, leaving families waiting months or even years for money.

Our funeral pledge is simple. Insurers pledge that at least £5,000 will be paid directly to the funeral director where a claim is held up, for example due to probate. This way, a family can arrange the funeral without putting themselves at risk of going into debt.

I am delighted to say that the following insurers have all signed up to the pledge: Aegon, AIG, Aviva, British Friendly, Legal & General, LV=, Old Mutual, Royal London and Zurich. Another two are committed to sign up early this year.

Claims charter
In mid-2018, the PDG launched its claims charter, again focusing on the whole reason we recommend protection insurance: the claim. More specifically, ways to make the process of claiming less stressful.

Our previous chair Emma Thomson wrote about the six charter items in Money Marketing last year and there are six insurers fully signed up. These are: Aegon, British Friendly, Holloway, Old Mutual, Royal London and Zurich. Others are keen to sign up in 2019.

Access to Insurance Working Group
In late 2018, the PDG joined many other trade bodies, intermediaries, insurers, reinsurers, regulators and charities to address the issue of access (or lack of it) to insurance for people with health conditions. Following several meetings, we have begun to address topics such as transparency of underwriting decisions, signposting to specialists, group risk solutions and professionalism.

The PDG hopes that this “working party” will enable more people to be insured and is also taking big steps to improve relations between charities, intermediaries and insurers.

This year, we will continue the fight to improve the insurance industry’s public image. Insurers are doing an amazing job at improving products, providing enhanced added benefits to policies and, most importantly, paying the majority of claims. Within the industry, we know just how beneficial an insurance policy can be to support financial resilience and we need to find as many ways as possible to promote this to the public.

We have the funeral pledge and claims charter, two significant steps that show in times of need, at the point of a claim, insurers step up and do the right thing. Now we all need to get out there and educate the public on just how good we are.

Alan Knowles is managing director of Cura Financial Services and chair of the PDG

Recommended

Collapsed wealth manager’s Sipp book sold for £820k

Collapsed wealth manager Greyfriars Asset Management sold its Sipp and SSAS administration business  to Hartley Pensions for £820,000 an update on Companies House shows. Money Marketing previously discovered Hartley took on 1600 Sipps, 160 SSAS and almost £500m assets under management onto its books for an undisclosed sum, with fresh documents now revealing the value […]

3D illustration of Ribs - Part of Human Skeleton.
21

Calls to change lifetime allowance for doctors ‘will fall on deaf ears’

Quilter has hit out at the possibility of changing the pension rules for doctors, saying the Treasury will not support separate provisions for different professions. In response to discussions between health secretary Matt Hancock and the Treasury last week around a potential exemption to standard lifetime allowance rules, Quilter pensions expert Ian Browne says arguments for […]

BoE

All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems

UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]
3

Which firms are winning the race on wealth management?

Traditional wealth managers have proved themselves to be scalable and profitable businesses despite the hype caused by robo-advice models, analysts say. Wealth managers have also been shown to be more robust than pure asset managers amid mounting pressure on fund performance and fees. While Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place continue to make the headlines […]

Insurance - thumbnail

How protection can save Christmas

By Jennifer Gilchrist, Product Lead, Design Imagine the scene: in the build-up to the busiest time of year at Santa Corp. offices, Santa Claus has slipped on the ice and suffered a serious injury. He’s desperate to get back to work, but the orders from Doctor Elf are firm — no work for at least […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Advice in the regions: Why serving the silver generation works in the North East

Advisers explain how out-of-town offices are preferable to city centres and why the retirement market is key It is easy for outsiders to make assumptions about the North East based on the so-called North/South divide. While acknowledging the real challenges in this part of the UK, local advisers are keen to highlight the positives that […]

Are top-fund lists worth looking at?

Advisers are questioning the value that best-buy fund lists have after Hargreaves Lansdown’s opinion-splitting decision to reform its flagship Wealth 150. According to a recent report from consultancy Platforum, 61 per cent of advisers use the services of fund research agencies, while an increasing number of providers and fund supermarkets are launching lists of the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com