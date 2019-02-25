Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Insurance industry makes progress towards gender parity

By

Gender-Differences-Man-Woman-Inequality.jpgThe Association of British Insurers says the number of women in executive positions in insurance has increased by five percentage points but the progress is not sufficient.

ABI says gender diversity improved at nearly all levels of the insurance industry in 2018 and 27 per cent of those in executive positions are now women, compared to 22 per in 2017.

At management level women make up 39 per cent of staff in insurance, up from 36 per cent the year before.

In its second annual talent and diversity survey covering more than 103,000 staff, ABI says progress at board level is slow with only a one percentage point increase in the proportion of women. Four out of five board positions are occupied by men, it says.

In a statement on the survey results the ABI states despite progress on gender diversity “the number of women at senior levels still remains too low.”

ABI chair and Zurich Insurance Group chief executive EMEA, Amanda Blanc, says:

“The vast majority of adults in this country are customers of the insurance and long-term savings industry in some way. Matching the diversity of our workforce to the diversity of the communities we serve is essential to our industry’s future success.

“Such a change takes time, but the last few years have seen a real shift in commitment at the highest levels of the industry, and at last there are signs the dial is starting to shift.”

Blanc notes it is encouraging to see more men than women joining the insurance industry. In 2018 56 per cent of those joining the industry were women, up from 54 per cent the previous year.

ABI Director General, Huw Evans, says firms need a clear strategy to play their part in improving gender diversity:

“Insurers know that becoming a fully diverse and inclusive industry requires firms to have a strategy and to make changes – simply having positive intentions won’t wash.

“Our diversity and inclusion network goes from strength to strength and our Future Leaders programme has more women on it than men for the first time. We remain committed to providing the practical assistance our industry needs to achieve genuine change.”

Recommended

HSBC faces legal action from 400 investors over film tax scheme

Law firm Edwin Coe has commenced litigation on behalf of 400 investors against HSBC over its role in facilitating the operation of the Disney film financing investment scheme known as Eclipse. Money Marketing first reported that affected investors including celebrities and football managers were eyeing up a landmark legal challenge 18 months ago. The legal […]
1

Are platforms cut out for decumulation?

Charges and service levels for post-retirement clients remain in the spotlight Experts are urging platforms to up their game in the decumulation space as advisers report continuing frustrations when it comes to servicing drawdown clients. Advisers have undoubtedly benefited from huge efficiency gains when dealing with clients in accumulation, but some are now questioning whether […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Asset manager hits back at FCA fine

An asset manager has hit back at its fine from the FCA this morning over alleged price-fixing in initial public offerings and share placings. This morning, the FCA announced that, for the first time, it had used its new competition enforcement powers to fine Hargreave Hale and River and Mercantile for their role in sharing […]

Why your clients’ retirement income needs are becoming increasingly complex

By Iain Petrie, Senior Manager – Retirement Propositions, Scottish Widows Our recent article on the different theories on the shape of income in retirement introduced “The Retirement Wave”. Unlike other theories, the “Wave” shows how the change from work to retirement is increasingly not a single, one-way event. It’s becoming a much more flexible journey, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

The Wells Street Journal: Burrito Bonds and Brexit pizzas

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Hungry for a deal  WSJ well knows there are more than a few strange investment propositions in the market and has heard it all – from storage sheds, to land mines, stamps and even clean air. Last week, WSJ was amused to […]

FCA holding £2.5m unclaimed compensation for land banking scam

The FCA is holding £2.5m in funds relating to a land banking scheme but the majority of investors owed compensation money have not come forward. A total of 870 investors placed £32.8m into unauthorised collective investment schemes operated from a company marketed as Countrywide Land Holdings between 2005 and 2010. The watchdog has now received […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com