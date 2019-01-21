Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Insolvency Service issues warning over increasing pension scams

By

Umbrella-Storm-Clouds-Warning-Bad-Weather-700x450.jpgPeople need to take care to protect their pension pots from potential investment scammers and negligent trustees, the Insolvency Service has warned.

In a statement today, the IS says the ban against cold-calling should not mean investors relax their views on scammers.

Consumer minister Kelly Tolhurst says: “If you think you might have been a victim, I’d urge you to report it to Action Fraud UK.

“If you are approached to make an investment from your pension, always do your homework and seek independent advice, if necessary, to help you make an informed decision.”

The IS has wound up 24 companies involved in pension misuse since 2015.

Money Marketing reported in August that victims of pension scams last year lost an average of £91,000 last year, as measured in the FCA’s ScamSmart campaign.

The IS says people should “be wary” of calls received out of the blue and ensure they take the name of the company and check it against the regulator’s register.

People should also continue to seek financial advice before switching their pension arrangements, the IS adds.

Tolhurst says: “Government continues to work closely with the Insolvency Service who are working to clamp down on rogue companies targeting vulnerable people.

“Our consumer protection regime is one of the strongest in the world and we are committed to making sure people know their right.”

Recommended

Collapsed wealth manager’s Sipp book sold for £820k

Collapsed wealth manager Greyfriars Asset Management sold its Sipp and SSAS administration business  to Hartley Pensions for £820,000 an update on Companies House shows. Money Marketing previously discovered Hartley took on 1600 Sipps, 160 SSAS and almost £500m assets under management onto its books for an undisclosed sum, with fresh documents now revealing the value […]
7

Nic Cicutti: Banks should scrap free services

Competition on overdraft charges alone will not do the trick. Banks should charge us for each service Has anyone ever queried how much it actually costs to run a bank account? I asked myself that question a few weeks ago, after receiving an annual letter from my bank detailing how much I had paid that […]

Westiminster houses of parliament

Pensions committee chair seeks answers on Waspi complaints

Work and pensions committee chair Frank Field has written to pensions minister Guy Opperman asking for an update on complaints made to the government by 1950s-born women affected by state pension age rises. A number of women that were impacted by increases to their pension age – including members of the Women Against State Pension […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Transact sees funds dip in fourth quarter

A volatile market in the fourth quarter of last year saw platform Transact’s funds under direction dip by 4.4 per cent to £32bn, latest results show. An update from parent Integrafin this morning sounds a positive note, however, that funds fell by less than major indices like the FTSE All Share and MSCI World, which […]
1

Five minutes with…Helm Godfrey’s Danby Bloch

Ahead of his appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive, this April, Helm Godfrey chairman Danby Bloch looks at getting graduates into advice and making adviser the ‘go-to gurus’ of finance What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession? There’s no quick fix, but there are lots of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com