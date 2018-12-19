Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Darius McDermott: Will Europe outpace the US in 2019?

By

darius mcdermottThis year has been a disappointing one for European equities

Year-to-date, the FTSE Europe excluding UK index is down 5.2 per cent. This compares with a 6.5 per cent gain by the S&P 500 and a 5.4 per cent fall by the FTSE All-Share (all in sterling terms), according to FE. This performance has not gone unnoticed by investors, who withdrew £759m from European equity funds between May and October of this year, Investment Association data shows.

Sentiment towards Europe has been hit by weak economic data, trade tensions with the US, and the UK’s planned exit from the EU in March.

You can also throw in tensions between Italy and the EU over the coalition government’s budget plans. The European Commission is worried about the coalition’s plans to increase spending, given the country’s debt. However, Italy’s governing populist parties won’t budge, prompting threats of fines from the EC unless Italy revises its plans. This ongoing conflict has the potential to set Italy on a course to leave the EU, which would create further uncertainty.

While the headlines aren’t that positive, I believe there are plenty of investment opportunities across Europe right now; not least because the region is home to a significant number of well-run companies which continue to make profits – whatever the weather.

We may be heading towards a soft Brexit with a soft landing

While some data disappointed, it was very encouraging  to see a 2.2 per cent rise in consumer prices across the eurozone in October, which represents a positive trend and vindicates the European Central Bank’s decision to end its quantitative easing programme by the end of the year.

The valuation gap between Europe and the US is another positive: while Europe excluding UK trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 14x, the US market trades on 17x, Fidelity figures state. So it’s cheaper on a relative basis.

Another important point to consider is that as investors have turned cold on European equities, the selling has been indiscriminate. Fortunately, this has created investment opportunities.

With this in mind, I believe it is crucial to back an active fund manager who is able to identify companies which have the potential to dominate their sectors. Most importantly, a talented stock-picker must be able to spot a good bargain.

David Walton, manager of the FundCalibre Elite-rated Marlborough European Multi-Cap fund, is capable of doing just this. He believes lesser-known companies tend to be more attractively valued than household names, and these are usually found among small caps. The fund manager looks for undervalued stocks with above-average growth potential and strong management teams.

It is an approach that has paid off. Over the past three years, the fund is up 61.5 per cent versus 28.3 per cent by the average fund in the IA Europe excluding UK sector.

Is the government really on the side of long-term investment?

BlackRock European Dynamic manager Alister Hibbert is another fund manager to watch. He focuses on companies where he sees potential for an earnings or growth surprise. This may be because the company is misunderstood by the market, or it could be in a turnaround situation. We like that he has freedom to invest across the market spectrum.

Over the past three years, the BlackRock European Dynamic has returned 35.3 per cent, which compares to 28.3 per cent by the sector average. Looking ahead, we believe Hibbert and the team have the potential to deliver for investors.

RWC Continental European Equity manager Graham Clapp also seeks out companies likely to exceed market expectations. Once they have been identified, the team undertakes detailed fundamental analysis to understand the business better than the market. In their experience, the best ideas tend to be found among under-researched mid-caps.

Although the fund hasn’t been going for very long, we would expect Clapp and the team to deliver healthy returns over the long-term, which is why this fund sits in FundCalibre’s Elite Radar category of up-and-coming funds to watch.

Fund giants hit with criticism for continuing losses on advice arms

While Europe has lagged the US in recent years, the status quo could soon change. Following the bursting of the 1990s tech bubble, European equities performed significantly better than their US counterparts between 2000 and 2007. It is worth remembering that this followed a period of strong performance for the US market. Although it is difficult to predict, October’s sharp sell-off – led by the US tech stocks – could be a sign of trouble ahead for America.

Investors in European equities have not been rewarded this year, but 2019 could prove to be a different story.

Darius McDermott is managing director at Chelsea Financial Services and FundCalibre

Recommended

Polar-bears-walking-on-melting-ice-showing-climate-change-700.jpg

Trade bodies urge trustees to hold investment consultants to account on ESG issues

The Association of Member Nominated Trustees and the UK Sustainable Investment Association have urged pension funds to keep an eye on whether their investment consultants’ sustainable investment advice lives up to the minimum service requirements under regulation. The AMNT and UKSIF says consultants should meet minimum requirements as soon as possible so as not to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

21 year-old appointed youngest PFS fellow

Manchester-based Jacob Hartley has qualified as the youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society at 21, following three and a half years as a trainee planner. Hartley joined the academy programme at Manchester-based Lift Financial where he has worked as a client support administrator and analyst since 2015. In addition to sitting 19 exams […]
2

‘Prevent and protect’: How the FSCS is trying to stop phoenixing

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said it is committed to stopping so-called “phoenix” firms dumping liabilities on the lifeboat fund through a strategy it is calling “prevention as well as protection”. Earlier this year, the FSCS conducted research as part of an internal policy paper on the issue of phoenxing, where financial advisers elect […]

Jason Butler: Engaging the heirs of your most valuable clients

I recently gave a money-related talk in India. The audience comprised 80 young Indians, aged 22 to 30, attending a two-day event at a five-star beach resort, which had been organised by the firm that manages their parents’ wealth. Speakers included experts in a range of subjects, from philanthropy and business innovation, to personal development, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com