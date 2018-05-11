Money Marketing
Insider dealers to pay £1.7m in confiscation orders

A Southwark Crown Court judge has issued confiscation orders totalling £1.69m against convicted insider dealers Martyn Dodgson and Andrew Hind.

Dodgson’s order requires him to pay just over £1m and Hind must pay nearly £625,000.

The orders must be paid within three months or Dodgson will face a further seven and a half years in prison and Hind will face a further five and a half years.

The confiscation orders follow Dodgson and Hind being convicted and sentenced in May 2016.

FCA enforcement and market oversight executive director Mark Steward says: “Whilst the defendants went to great lengths in an effort to ensure that their pursuits went undetected, their meticulous record keeping ultimately proved to be their downfall in the confiscation proceedings.”

He says: ”Those records detailed trading in a variety of stocks and the amounts that each was to benefit as a result. This made it far easier for the FCA to demonstrate the full extent of each defendant’s benefit from their criminal conduct.”

