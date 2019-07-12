Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Insider dealer on the run following £1.5m laundering scheme

By

A man convicted of laundering the proceeds of insider trading by dealing in criminal property is on the run from authorities, the FCA has revealed.

The regulator says London-based Richard Baldwin was tried in absence as he absconded.

An arrest warrant has been issued in the UK, while a second European arrest warrant is also active.

Baldwin laundered a total of £1.5m between October 2007 and November 2008 – proceeds of a conspiracy to insider deal by Martyn Dodgson and Andrew Hind.

Dodgson and Hind were issued confiscation orders totalling £1.69m in May last year after the investment banker and accountant were handed 4.5 and 3.5-year jail sentences respectively in 2016.

Following the lifting of reporting restrictions on the case, the FCA says Baldwin used offshore companies, bank accounts and false invoices to affect the money laundering as part of the wider scam.

The regulator also brought contempt of court proceedings against Baldwin in relation to the breach of a restraint order in 2011. This had prevented him from any dealings enabling him to alter the value of any of his assets in England and Wales.

Money laundering probe targets £80m London properties

Baldwin admitted his contempt in November 2015.

FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward says: “This case demonstrates our determination to pursue, not only those who commit insider dealing, but those who are prepared to launder the ill-gotten gains from abusing our market.

“It was a complex investigation involving the tracing of funds through layers of international banking transactions by offshore companies.”

Sentencing for Baldwin’s money laundering and the punishment for his contempt of court will take place in September.

Recommended

Scotland-Scottish-Flag-700x450.jpg

Wren Sterling acquisition strengthens Scottish presence

National advice firm Wren Sterling has acquired Dunfermline-based T D Armstrong Financial Planning. The deal brings £116m in assets under management to Wren Sterling, boosting total assets to £3.3bn. T D Armstrong’s IFA team of three will move under the Wren Sterling umbrella, which already has an advice team in Glasgow. Formerly known as Towergate […]
1

PFS offers toolkit to promote chartered status

The Personal Finance Society has produced a toolkit to help advisers showcase their chartered status to clients. The Corporate Chartered toolkit will offer documents that explain what consumers can expect from a business that has achieved chartered status. It will provide firms which have achieved the standard with a chartered wall plaque and window stickers […]

7IM sustainable fund hits £100m AUM

Seven Investment Management’s sustainable balance fund has reached £100m in assets today as London marks it first Climate Action Week. Launched in February 2007, the fund, run by the 7IM investment team, has returned 67.7 per cent since inception, according to the company. It is an actively managed fund with a balanced risk profile, invested […]

Streaming Wars: profit or blood

“Much like Game of Thrones, there’s a ridiculous number of players, many with complex and intertwining relationships, all vying for the top spot, and some of them are going to have to be killed off.” As Game of Thrones came to a rather disappointing conclusion, we here at Neptune are left wondering whether it closes […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA to supervise crypto asset regime in ‘dirty money’ crackdown

A crypto asset regime will be established with support from the Financial Conduct Authority to create one of the most “comprehensive global responses” to the use of crypto assets in illicit activity, the government has announced. Criminals will “have nowhere left to hide their ill-gotten gains” thanks to a crackdown in the fight against “dirty […]

Aberdeen Standard Investments drives ESG investment in Asia

Aberdeen Standard Investments has formed a “strategic partnership” with the Asian Infrastructure Bank to drive environmental, social and ethical investment in emerging markets in Asia. The move entails the $500m (£398m) AIIB Asia ESG enhanced credit managed portfolio managed by ASI on behalf of AIIB. It will comprise primarily Asian infrastructure related bonds including both […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com