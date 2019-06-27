Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Inheritance tax bills bite despite tax relief measures

By

The residence nil-rate band introduced four years ago under former chancellor George Osborne has had a minimal impact on inheritance tax bills, a Freedom of Information Act request has revealed.

In an FOIA response to Quilter seen by Money Marketing, HM Revenue and Customs says £1.3bn was claimed on 6,730 estates last tax year.

This was down from £1.7bn over 11,300 estates in 2017/18.

The RNRB allows for an additional £150,000 worth of a family home to be left to a direct descendant of a deceased owner free of inheritance tax. It also comes on top of the £350,000 nil-rate band – the sum the deceased is able to pass on tax-free.

HMRC did not provide a specific year-on-year breakdown of figures and claims the 2015/16 tax year is its most recent complete tax year for which it holds available data for distribution.

Advisers’ top 3 inheritance tax queries

Quilter tax and financial planning expert Rachael Griffin says the figures equate to more half of inheritance taxpayers still paying tax despite claiming the RNRB.

She says: “The number of estates that paid inheritance tax in 2016/17 was 25,000 and dropped to 21,000 in 2017/18 and is provisionally set for 22,000 in 2018/19. While the Treasury said it expected the number of estates paying inheritance to half by 2020 thanks to the family home allowance, that looks far from the case.

“The figures from the FOI show that 6,730 estates are currently claiming the allowance but still have to pay tax, these are likely to be the estates that will benefit from the increase in the threshold.

“Even if you factor in that all those that are claiming the RNRB but still have to pay tax, those likely to benefit from the increase in the threshold you still won’t get to half of the estates by 2020.”

Ahead of the Office for Tax Simplification’s review of inheritance tax, Griffin says a tough stance should be taken to reduce complexities around the RNRB.

Quilter makes triple advice firm acquisition

She says: “Between intricate rules on who is considered a family member, the downsizing provision and the possibility to use it on second homes, this tax relief is essentially a puzzle.”

Griffin called on the Treasury to redefine its definition of ‘direct’ descendants last August in an open letter.

In a response, the Treasury said the current form of the nil-rate band and RNRB “strikes the appropriate balance” between benefiting families and stabilising public finances.

Recommended

House-Property-Ladder-Rising-Prices-500x320.jpg
1

Mortgages with 40-year terms rising in popularity

Mortgages with the option of a 40-year term is rising in popularity, according to data collected by Moneyfacts. The research shows that the number of products with a 40-year term option increased from 1,217 in June 2014, to 2,744 in June 2019. This represents an increase from 41.54 per cent to 54.98 per cent of […]

UK equity income webinar

2019 has already seen some high profile dividend cuts from UK companies. In our UK equity income webinar Senior Fund Manager, Richard Marwood, will discuss themes around these cuts, what steps income investors can take to try to avoid high yield “value-traps” and give an update on current performance and positioning of the Royal London […]

Just looks to save more costs on drawdown business

Pension provider Just has said there is “scope for further cost reductions” in its loss making UK income drawdown business after already slimming down its operations in the area. Ahead of its AGM today, Just says that other loss-making initiatives such as its US care business which have also recently been “rationalised” form part of […]
1

FCA writes to wealth managers over fraud concerns

The FCA has written to wealth managers and stockbrokers saying it plans to tackle firms that enable fraud as one of its top priorities, Money Marketing has learned. The Dear CEO letter seen by Money Marketing was sent to firms on 13 June and asks them to consider whether their business operations harm the wider […]

Royal London Asset Management

The art of designing multi asset portfolios

As pensions freedom begins to embed, advisers may be finding that a growing proportion of clients are looking to use drawdown as the primary source of income in retirement. Established investment solutions and processes, designed originally for accumulation, now need to be adapted to cater for and align with the cashflow requirements of clients in […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS tallies up £11m increase in Sipp claims

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme saw an £11m increase in Sipp related claims in the 2018/19 financial year, the lifeboat fund has revealed today. The FSCS paid out £123m in Sipp-related compensation, out of a total of £157m in claims against life and pensions intermediaries. The jump in Sipp claims was large enough to offset […]

FCA turns attention to credit information market

The FCA has called for insight into the credit information market with a view to publishing an interim report on its findings in spring 2020. The regulator cites concerns over the quality and coverage of the credit information market, as well as the effectiveness of competition between credit reference agencies and levels of customer engagement. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com