Industry reacts to flagship consultation on ESG’s future

Morningstar Europe director of passive strategies and sustainability research Hortense Bioy

Product development in the sustainability investment space has picked up in the past couple of years. We’ve seen a proliferation of environmental, social and governance funds on the active side as well as the passive side, making it easier than ever to invest for sustainability and impact.

In Europe, a record total of 296 new open-end funds and exchange-traded funds were launched in 2018, compared with 260 in 2017 and 166 in 2016.

Equally, the number of passive sustainable fund launches in 2018 reached a record high at 48, including 36 ETFs.

There are now close to 2,500 ESG funds available for sale in Europe, including 720 in the UK. These represent various approaches, from light-touch ESG to impact.

The issue of retail clients not really knowing what they are buying and having “no visibility” at product level is being addressed at the European level with the European Commission’s action plan on sustainable finance. On May 24 last year, the European Commission unveiled its first sustainable finance package, which includes a proposal to create an EU taxonomy for sustainable activities.

One of the key reasons for a taxonomy is to give investors added confidence that an investment is indeed “green” and to avoid “green washing”. The new language will force asset managers to more clearly define their investment strategies and processes. Increasing the clarity of what defines sustainable investments is vital as the importance and awareness of ESG principles continues to escalate.

At Morningstar, we have recently developed our own taxonomy: we have broken down the universe of sustainable investments into three main groups: ESG integration, impact, and environmental sectors. We also flags funds that only apply exclusionary screens. This is quite similar to what the IA is proposing.

Standard definitions will help investors navigate the complex and multi-faceted ESG landscape. It will also add a level of granularity that is not available today. Investors looking for a specific outcome will be able use these definitions and data points to screen the sustainable investment universe.

With respect to the development of a UK product label, it is an interesting proposition but there are already plethora of “green” and “SRI” labels, especially in Continental Europe. What investors really need is harmonisation. It would make sense to do it at the European level. Although with Brexit, the UK may want to do its own thing.

As part of its first sustainable finance package, the European Commission also proposes to require asset managers to demonstrate how they integrate sustainability risks in the investment process. This is in line with what the IA is proposing with its ‘stock-take’ of reporting frameworks. It will allow investors to gain insight into strategy-specific approaches to sustainable investing and, in conjunction with portfolio metrics, it will help them assess whether a sustainable strategy is fulfilling its intentions.