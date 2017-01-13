Industry pays tribute as Nucleus chair passes away

Nucleus chairman and Skandia founder Paul Bradshaw has sadly passed away following a cardiac arrest.

Bradshaw founded Skandia Life Assurance Company in the UK, and has been the chairman of Nucleus for over 10 years. He also had board roles at Sanlam and River and Mercantile, and has been chief executive of J Rothschild International (now St James’s Place) and Abbey National Insurance and Asset Management.

Nucleus chief executive David Ferguson says: “Right from our very beginning, Paul has been a massive inspiration and a huge part of the Nucleus journey. A man of enormous intellect, great passion and with an insatiable hunger for what comes next.

“Nucleus, the other companies he was involved in and the wider industry are lessened by his passing but we will work harder than ever to ensure his legacy here is a positive one.”

SEI Wealth Platform managing director Brett Williams says: “Paul Bradshaw was one of my favourite people in the world. He combined a razor sharp, sparkling intellect with a mischievous sense of fun. He was a joy to be around.

“I had lunch with him on Wednesday and as always he was fascinated by the industry and the world, yet utterly devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. His premature death is very sad indeed.”

EY senior adviser Malcolm Kerr says: “Paul was a visionary, an architect and an all round great bloke.”