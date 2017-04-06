India: too big to ignore?

By Kunal Desai, head of Indian Equities, Neptune

India is officially the world’s fastest-growing major economy and remains firmly on track to become the third-largest economy by 2030, overtaking Japan and Germany. As an accelerating labour force combines with increasing labour productivity, is India getting too big to ignore?

Click here for full article

Important Information

Investment risks

The Neptune India Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. A majority of investments made by the Fund may be in smaller and medium sized companies which can be higher risk than those in larger companies. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.