Money Marketing
View more on these topics

India: Three key themes for 2018

Kunal Desai, manager of the Neptune India Fund, highlights three key themes he expects to unfold in 2018.

Read more here

Important Information

Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market or currency fluctuations and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Forecasts and past performance are not a guide to future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Any forecasts, projections or targets are to provide you with an indication only and should not be relied upon. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Fidelity platform business posts £16m loss

The company that runs Fidelity’s platforms has posted a loss of £15.9m for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017. Annual accounts posted to Companies House on 22 December for Financial Administration Services, which is the company that operates FundsNetwork and Fidelity Personal Investing, show the loss grew from £15.5m in 2016. The accounts document […]

Lowe-Steve-700.jpg
2

What new longevity measures mean for retirement advice

Traditional life expectancy figures are unhelpful for anyone trying to generate a sustainable retirement income For the first time, the Office for National Statistics has released life expectancy figures that include two additional measures – median and modal ages at death – which raise some interesting points for advisers. The variation between different types of life […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Fisher-Andrew-2012-700x450.jpg

Former Towry chief to join Smith & Williamson board

Former Towry chief executive Andrew Fisher is set to join Smith and Williamson as a non-executive director, it is understood. Fisher left Towry in 2014 after 10 years with the company, joining first as chairman in 2004 and then becoming chief executive in 2006. Smith and Williamson declined to comment on the appointment. In its […]

Savings-Education-University-Piggy-Bank-Book-Study-700x450.jpg

Pension transfer spike set to continue on baby-boomer demand

Pensions transfers are likely to continue on an upward trajectory in 2018 thanks to baby-boomer demand, Willis Towers Watson predicts. This is despite an increase in the Bank of England base rate in November, the consultancy says, as it urges schemes to be wary of outflows that could either increase the risk or decrease the […]

Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny acquisition revealed

Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny acquired Leeds-based advice firm Pantheon Financial in the week leading up to Christmas, a series of Company House filings published this week reveals. Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny refused to comment on the acquisition, but Companies House filings from 3 January show chief executive Nigel Stockton and chief financial officer Matthew Moore became directors […]

Latest careers

Financial Advisers

National growth! Scotland, Manchester, Chester, Wirral, Cambridge, Northampton, London & Cornwall +- From £44,500 to £80,000 basic, great defined bonuses, benefits and car

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London- To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment