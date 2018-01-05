India: Three key themes for 2018

Kunal Desai, manager of the Neptune India Fund, highlights three key themes he expects to unfold in 2018.

Read more here

Important Information

Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market or currency fluctuations and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Forecasts and past performance are not a guide to future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Any forecasts, projections or targets are to provide you with an indication only and should not be relied upon. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the prospectus for further details.