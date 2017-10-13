Money Marketing

View more on these topics

India Q&A: A market with momentum?

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities, Neptune

India is in the midst of a significant transformation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking an ambitious reform agenda. But what is the current state of the market and what makes India an attractive investment story today?

Read the article here

For investment professionals only – not for retail clients

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. A majority of investments made by the Fund may be in smaller and medium sized companies which can be higher risk than those in larger companies. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Bellamy-David-2012-700x450.jpg
48

SJP under fire again over charges and exit fees

Clients of St James’s Place have attacked the firm over what they say is an opaque charging structure and punitive levels of exit fees. The Sunday Times was asked to examine what retired solicitor Arnold Rosen had been charged by SJP between 2009 and 2015 after Rosen could not work out the level of charges […]

2

The strange new world of Mifid II inducement rules

“Dear Steve. You are cordially (but professionally) invited (well, you will have to pay for half of it) to attend our forthcoming conference (and please expunge any previous association you may have with the word – this is, I assure you, nothing of the sort) on tax planning. “To elaborate (and by this we mean […]

Daniel Godfrey cans People’s Trust over lack of demand

Daniel Godfrey’s People’s Trust has announced that it is canning its listing on the London Stock Exchange due to a lack of demand from intermediaries and institutional investors. In a statement, Godfrey said the investment trust had attracted a great deal of interest and support, particularly from retail investors. “There was every indication that had […]

Pound-Sterling-GBP-Money-Currency-Andrew-Michaels-700x450.jpg

What does UK election result mean for sterling and mid caps?

Mark Martin, head of UK Equities at Neptune, comments on the Neptune UK Mid Cap fund’s positioning and the opportunities presented by a weak sterling. Read more: Brazil UK M&A boom UK election and mid caps   Important information – for professional investors only Investment risks Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Scottish Widows mulls Standard Life corporate pensions book takeover

Lloyds Banking Group is believed to be in advanced talks to buy the Standard Life corporate pensions book and roll it into Scottish Widows. The deal, following on yesterday’s announcement that Lloyds is buying the Zurich corporate pensions book, would make Scottish Widows the largest corporate pensions provider in the UK by a considerable margin. Speculation […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experienc

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment