India Q&A: a market with momentum?

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities, Neptune

India is in the midst of a significant transformation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking an ambitious reform agenda. But what is the current state of the market and what makes India an attractive investment story today?

For investment professionals only – not for retail clients

 Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. A majority of investments made by the Fund may be in smaller and medium sized companies which can be higher risk than those in larger companies. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

