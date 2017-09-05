Money Marketing

View more on these topics

India: from a macro to a micro story

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities, Neptune

After three years of gains, does the Indian market still represent good value?

Watch Kunal Desai discuss the impact of Modi and where he is finding the best investment opportunities today.

Important Information

Investment risks
Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market or currency fluctuations and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Forecasts and past performance are not a guide to future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Any forecasts, projections or targets are to provide you with an indication only and should not be relied upon. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

7

Firm defends ‘done for you’ suitability reports

In response to a Money Marketing article raising adviser questions over the service, Just Reasons Why Letters has written in defence of advisers using its ‘no IFA input’ suitability report service for as low as £49. Our service has evolved and has been painstakingly honed over the past seven years. The idea behind JustReasonsWhyLetters.co.uk is simple: we […]

people
11

Do one-man band IFAs have a future?

What happens if my adviser falls ill? It is a question that a prospective client may rarely ask, but one that seems perfectly valid for a one-person firm. What if you go on holiday and I’ve got a financial emergency? Who am I meant to turn to? What if you want to shut up shop […]

1

Lloyds plans sale of London headquarters

Lloyds Banking Group will soon sell off its London headquarters, according to reports. The bank stands to make £140 to £150m from a sale and leaseback deal on its 25 Gresham Street City office, according to the Financial Times. While the paper reports that Lloyds is likely to stay in the building under a long […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA pays PwC £75k for DB transfer redress report

The FCA has paid PwC at least £75,000 to review how clients who receive bad pension transfer advice should be compensated. The regulator set out its proposals in March for updating its methodology to calculate redress for customers who were given unsuitable advice to transfer out of a defined benefit pension scheme, after asking PwC […]

Jeremy Corbyn
1

UK Government to fall in 2018, Morgan Stanley predicts

Morgan Stanley has placed one in three odds that Jeremy Corbyn will be the UK prime minister by the end of next year as divisions among the Conservatives over soft versus hard Brexit trigger elections in the second half of 2018. The major US bank predicts a two in three chance the UK faces a […]

2

Battling scams: What role should advisers play?

Financial advisers have a “key role” to play in preventing pensions scams and investment fraud, leading sector figures say, as clients find themselves increasingly targeted since the pension freedoms. According to Government figures published last month, consumers have lost £43m in pension fraud in the last three years. The Government has said it will introduce […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment