India H2 outlook: biometric IDs, GST and a financial sector revolution

Thomas Smith, Fund Manager & Co-Head of Emerging Market Equities, argues that a new India is taking shape with the introduction of biometric IDs, increasing smartphone penetration and a growing demand for credit.

Investment risks

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. This Fund holds a greater percentage of mid and smaller company stocks which can be higher risk than those in larger companies. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Court ruling opens banks up to £18bn in PPI payouts

A court ruling could result in banks paying up to £18bn in compensation to customers missold payment protection insurance. The Financial Times reports on a Manchester County Court hearing in June where the judge decided a couple was entitled to get all of the 76 per cent commission they paid back in compensation. The FCA […]
HMRC refuses to budge on pensions withdrawal tax

HM Revenue and Customs will not change the way it taxes flexible pension drawdown payments saying any changes would not improve the tax position of consumers. In its June pension schemes newsletter, HMRC says the review of the current system has concluded the existing process remains the most effective method of deducting tax. It says […]
FCA opposes ban of unregulated investments in Sipps

A ban on unregulated investments in self-invested personal pensions would lack proportion, the FCA has told MPs. In May, work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field wrote to FCA supervision director Megan Butler about the role of Sipps in relation to defined benefit transfers. Field asked the FCA if it is considering a ban of unregulated […]

Tracey Evans: Drawdown problems are a ticking time bomb

Over the last few weeks I’ve been reviewing recent reports available to the advisory community. The one which particularly caught my attention was “Drawdown: Is it working for consumers?” which was produced by Zurich. It is based on a YouGov survey of 742 people who have moved into drawdown since pension freedoms began. The main points I pulled from the research […]

OMGI reveals new name

Old Mutual Global Investors will be renamed Merian Global Investors from the autumn. The name change follows the completion of the sale of the single-strategy business to TA Associates last week. The exact date of the renaming is yet to be confirmed with OMGI going by its current name until then. OMGI chief executive Richard […]

