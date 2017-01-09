India correction: a terrific entry point?

By Kunal Desai, head of Indian Equities, Neptune

A key concern for investors who were looking at India afresh has been the rich valuations and strong prior performance. We view the correction in the market through short-term growth concerns from demonetisation as a terrific entry point for the long-term investor. Investors should not be overly concerned with the transient short-term growth downgrade but instead should focus on the longer-term transformative effect these – and consequent – steps can have on the economy and fiscal strength, argues Kunal Desai, manager of the Neptune India Fund.

