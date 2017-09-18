Money Marketing

Income should mean income

By Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO, Neptune

Equity income funds have a vital role to play in client portfolios today. With the awkward confluence of the baby boomers retiring as fixed income yields sit at historic lows, these funds have increasingly taken centre stage in delivering income for those who need to live off it. Against this background, a focus on yielding more than the market must remain core to an equity income strategy – and there are plenty of opportunities to do so, argues Robin Geffen.

Important information

Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. The content of this article is formed from Neptune’s views and we do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

