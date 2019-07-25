Impossible to have faith in DWP policy, says Quilter

Newly reconfirmed Department for Work and Pensions secretary Amber Rudd needs to focus on restoring public faith by prioritising pensions policy, according to Quilter.

After the confirmation that Rudd will stay on in her position following Boris Johnson’s cabinet appointments, Quilter head of retirement policy Jon Greer is calling on the DWP to lessen its “chopping and changing.”

He says: “DWP is responsible for long-term savings policies and its simple impossible for the public to have faith in enacted policy when the leadership of the department changes so frequently; the only hope is Rudd stays for more than one calendar year.”

Concerns including findings last month that 400,000 people have been issued incorrect state pension forecasts online top an extensive to-do list, Greer adds.

“The pressing problems Rudd was presented with when she took over still persist and we have seen this string of politicians try and fail to hold onto this coveted cabinet role.”

The ongoing delays and push backs hampering the development and implementation of the pension dashboard are likely to be high on Rudd’s agenda.

Greer says: “Rudd must grab the bull by the horns and run with I for more than just a few months, as making this a reality will take a huge among of engagement from both the public and the private sector which won’t happen overnight.

“Rudd has made some progress on the dashboard but there is still an awfully long way to go with the project.”