Impact of Mifid II research cost rules revealed

Fund managers that pass the cost of research on to clients rather than absorbing it are charging up to 7.5 times more, according to fresh data.

The Financial Times reports data from Frost Consulting, which show the impact of Mifid II rules that were introduced in January.

The consulting firm analysed 3,000 funds and 350 asset managers and finds equity funds investing in emerging markets that use client money to pay for research are spending 7.5 times more on average than firms that absorb the cost.

The FT reports that for equity funds investing in Europe and North America the result was 3.8 times and 2.7 times, respectively.

Under Mifid II legislation asset managers need to disclose how much they pay brokers for investment research separately from trading costs. Firms have to declare whether they pass these costs to their clients or pay for it out of their own pocket.

Paris-based asset manager Carmignac is one firm that is passing research costs on to its clients.

In the UK Woodford Investment Management, Jupiter, Vanguard, Columbia Threadneedle and M&G are among the asset managers that have said they will absorb costs.

Bank of England warns of house price plunge in no-deal Brexit

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned the government about the potential economic ramifications of crashing out of the EU with no deal. According to the Financial Times, Carney has warned such an exit could lead to a property crash resulting in house prices falling by a third. The governor told Cabinet ministers that […]
40

FCA and CII announce new exam to ‘reassess’ Level 4 qualifications

The FCA and Chartered Insurance Institute have announced a new test to reassess whether or not advisers with the Level 4 Diploma in Financial Planning still have sufficient knowledge. From 1 October, the Regulated Retail Investment Adviser Re-Evaluation assessment will be available after a collaboration between the FCA and CII aimed at raising the standards […]

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]

Emerging markets: firing on all cylinders

Ewan Thompson, Head of Emerging Market Equities, Neptune Over the last two years, emerging markets have enjoyed a strong return to outperformance, driven by the first synchronised global growth episode since before the global financial crisis. With emerging market economic indicators accelerating rapidly – and faster than those in developed markets – Ewan Thompson, discusses […]

FCA’s Bailey: Pension freedoms are the right course to follow

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey says the pension freedoms are the right approach to help individuals deal with the increasing complexities of retirement. In a speech delivered on Saturday about the watchdog’s view on pensions, Bailey argues the context in which individuals have to make decisions about retirement is becoming more nuanced. He says the […]

