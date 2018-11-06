Money Marketing
View more on these topics

The impact adopting DFMs can have on client relationships

By

A deeper look into the benefits of discretionary fund management in the next instalment of the Rathbones’ Value of DFM report and the impact on adviser business models

Maintaining the quality of client relationships is part and parcel of the financial advice business. You can achieve very little if your clients don’t value the expertise on offer or trust your judgement.

Threatening those relationships is not something any adviser wants to do. However, when it comes to deciding whether to opt for a discretionary fund manager, the fear that those relationships could be irreparably damaged can take over. Some advisers still harbour concerns that they will struggle to prove their worth to clients after transitioning to a DFM, damaging their credibility, relationships and revenue in the process.

The negative perception towards DFM adoption is in no way helped by the distinct lack of research into the real impact an external investment specialist has on those all-important adviser/client relationships.

It is a gap in knowledge that the Rathbones’ Value of DFM report set to fill. The first chapter of the report revealed for the first time the positive impact a DFM can have on adviser business models, while the second sheds light on how client relationships are affected.

With the help of Core Data, we surveyed 100 advisers on the ins and outs of DFM usage to find out what effect it had out in the “real world”, and what exactly held advisers back from partnering with an external specialist in the first place.

Among the main concerns listed by advisers who had not shifted to a DFM structure were fears that an external manager would try to “steal” clients from them, that they would lose control of the investment or value chain and, of course, the cost.

Around two-thirds (64 per cent) also worried about justifying their own fees to clients, believing it would be a struggle to prove their worth if they no longer managed investments in-house.

Until now, these fears have often overshadowed the benefits of a DFM.

However, for the first time we have an idea of the tangible impact a DFM has on client relationships. The survey showed adopting an external manager did not have a damaging effect on an adviser’s credibility, relationships or even revenue. Indeed, it revealed an astonishingly positive change on all three measures.

Quality of client contact, trust and performance all improved for advisers who had the support of a DFM.

Users of DFMs spent more time meeting clients, spending on average a quarter of their week doing so, while non-users reported spending around 19 per cent of their time on the same task.

A significant 45 per cent of users said they conducted more meetings with clients than before taking on a DFM and 55 per cent added that they felt clients trusted them more as a direct result of the shift.

Almost two-thirds of advisers using a DFM said the overall quality of their contact with clients had improved. Concerns about cost still remain, but often fall away once investment performance is taken into account.

The real impact of DFMs on the adviser world

Improvement on performance

The survey finally offered proof of the value of paying more for a specialised investment service.

While performance was a critical issue for 46 per cent of non-users that had not taken on a DFM, post-adoption, 72 per cent of advisers said investment performance for clients had improved. The risk/return profiles of clients were better post-adoption, according to 66 per cent of users surveyed, proving the value an experienced and resource-rich external investment manager can add.

The positive impact post-adoption is clear, yet by diving deeper into the survey and separating advisers into “early adopters” and “recent adopters”, we have also found that results consistently improve over time.

Survey findings: In numbers

64%

Number of advisers worried about justifying fees to clients

80%

Amount of advisers whose investment performance has improved since taking on a DFM

45%

Users of DFMs who conduct more meetings with clients than before

Of the early adopters – those that took on a DFM six or more years ago – 80 per cent said that investment performance had improved against 65 per cent of more recent adopters who said the same.

More than half (57 per cent) of recent adopters – those who adopted a DFM between one and five years ago – agreed that the quality of client contact had improved, with the benefits even more acute among early adopters (70 per cent).

The same holds true in levels of trust, with 51 per cent of recent adopters stating clients trusted them more post-adoption, with the figure rising to 60 per cent among the early adopter set.

Both chapters of the Value of DFM report have offered an unrivalled insight into the real-world impact taking on an external investment management has on adviser business models and their relationships with clients.

Perhaps now that myth and perception have been replaced with facts, backed up by advisers themselves, the transition to a DFM model can be an easier pill to swallow for many. The findings of the report should hopefully enable advisers to make the best decision possible for clients, as well as ensuring the DFM industry continues to make changes to provide suitable, tailored services and address any of the lingering fears many might still hold.

Mike Webb is chief executive of Rathbone Unit Trust Management

Recommended

Financial education
1

LIBF: Our adviser re-evaluation exam will be rigorous

The London Institute of Banking and Finance has begun development on its “rigorous” re-evaluation exam equivalent to the Chartered Insurance Institute’s offering. Money Marketing reported on LIBF’s communication with members in September about its interest in developing an equivalent to the CII’s newly-launched  Level 4 adviser re-revaluation exam  LIBF managing director of corporate and professional qualifications, Brian Wilkinson […]
4

Yvonne Goodwin: Care sector hiding an elephant in the room

In September, I wrote about addressing the elephant in the room that is the fact elderly clients’ financial plans can get derailed through ill health. My request was based on recent personal experience of the NHS and its associated frustrations. Well, this month I have managed to find an even bigger elephant in the room […]
6

Berkeley Burke loses High Court appeal against FOS

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has lost its judicial review in a landmark High Court ruling published today. The ruling is over a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the Financial Ombudsman Service. The judgment establishes with greater certainty whether Sipp providers have a duty of care to vet unregulated investments for their […]

Neptune launches Japan Institutional Fund

By Chris Taylor, Investment Director, Head of Research Neptune is excited to announce the launch of the Japan Institutional Fund on 22 June, having disclosed to the market in March its intention to offer the product. The Fund will be managed by the highly-regarded Chris Taylor, Head of Research and manager of the long-running Japan Opportunities Fund. It will invest in the same underlying stocks as the Japan […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

us equity

Why style differentiation matters in US equity investing

The influence of a fund’s style is important, especially when investing in such an efficient and broad market as the US equity space. To give an example, the 10 top-performing funds over the past five years in the IA North America sector all happen to sit in the large-cap growth space according to Morningstar, whereas […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com