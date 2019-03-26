Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Illiquid assets could be ‘new frontier’ for DC scheme investment, pensions thinktank says

By

Illiquid and alternative assets could become much more widely used by defined contribution schemes, a pensions thinktank says, as the market looks to platforms and government guidance to overcome barriers to investments.

A paper by the Pensions Policy Institute argues that defined benefit schemes have noted both potential diversification and performance gains from investing in illiquid and alternative assets over and above publicly traded stocks and bonds.

However, the thinktank notes that DC platforms have not made illiquid funds so readily available, and will need to innovate to overcome the hurdle that the assets are generally priced differently than the rest of those offered to DC schemes.

With a 0.75 per cent charge cap applying on default strategies under automatic enrolment, the PPI notes that this pricing on illiquid assets has made it tough for DC schemes to properly assess their compliance with the cap.

PPI head of policy research Daniela Silcock says: “Alongside the operational and regulatory challenges, there is also an information gap facing DC scheme providers, who may be unsure of the benefits of investing in these types of assets.

“In order to encourage further exploration there may need to be impartial information and guidance from a trusted source, such as the government or an industry body, explaining the potential benefits to DC schemes of investing in illiquid and alternative assets, backed up with robust data, and showing the estimated likely returns net of charges.  Any communication approach should also include the main intermediaries dealing with DC scheme providers: advisers, consultants and platform managers.”

Recommended
10

FSCS fields 600 claims against DB transfer adviser

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has received at least 625 claims against a collapsed advice firm involved in defined benefit transfers into high-risk Sipp investments, Money Marketing can reveal. Data provided by the lifeboat fund shows that the FSCS has so far made 530 decisions on claims relating to Merseyside firm Henderson Carter Associates, of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpg

Companies drop executive pension packets after investor pressure

The Investment Association has claimed that pressure from the lobbying group has led to a number of companies reducing their executive pension contributions. A report from MPs on the business, energy and industrial strategy select committee is due to be released imminently, after an inquiry into how effective insitutional investors and remuneration commitees have been […]

Canada Life: 68% of clients access pensions without an adviser

Sixty-eight per cent of people who are accessing their pension are not currently using a financial adviser says provider Canada Life. The finding is from a study based on research done in March by Opinium among 505 respondents aged over 55 who have accessed their pensions from April 2015. It sheds light on how people […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com