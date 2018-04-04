Money Marketing
View more on these topics

IFAs target small pots for drawdown advice

By

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysisThe number of IFAs who will consider drawdown for clients with pots of under £50,000 continues to grow, according to Cicero Group’s annual adviser study.

This year the research finds over three-quarters or 78 per cent of advisers would consider drawdown for those with pots under £50,000, higher than the 69 per cent in 2015.

Similarly IFAs are more likely to be using drawdown solutions than any of other solutions in the market and 72 per cent of them say there is a need for a more centralised retirement income planning process.

This is due to most advisers usually managing money for longer due to both greater numbers selecting drawdown and continued management of money post-death, alongside the increasing complexities of decumulation.

Yet, four years on from the introduction of pensions freedoms 39 per cent of advisers accept they still need to implement changes to their processes.

The use of annuities is generally expected to increase after the initial drop in the use of them when the pension freedoms first took hold.

That is even the case with conventional annuities, despite advisers generally perceiving these to be of poor value.

Cicero’s report says: “We are now seeing the realisation that annuities will continue to play a part (even an increasing part) in the average income strategy pay out. This is not to say that everything is rosy in the annuities space. Clearly it is not.

“Rates are still particularly low and advisers can view them as poor value but necessary in most cases.”

Recommended

Royal London drawdown sales spike

A spike in drawdown sales has helped Royal London report a 68 per cent increase in individual pension business. The provider says that as “customers continued to take advantage of the pension freedoms”, new business sales of individual pensions including income drawdown in 2017 grew from £3.8bn to £6.3bn. Royal London chief executive Phil Loney […]

12

FCA: Customers do not listen to drawdown information

Customers are going into non-advised drawdown regardless of the options communicated to them, according to the findings of a review by the FCA published today. The regulator assessed a sample of non-advised drawdown sales by firms covering approximately 74 per cent of the market by sales volume for the period from April 2015 to April […]

Columbia Threadneedle calls for automatic drawdown for retirees

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is calling for auto-enrolment into drawdown funds for people nearing retirement. According to research by the asset manager, people planning their retirement are confused about how they will convert their pensions savings into income, how much they might need in retirement and how long their savings might last. The firm said that […]

Saunderson House sale abandoned

The sale of IFA Saunderson House has been pulled by parent company IFG Group. IFG Group revealed in February Saunderson House had received a number of offers and that it was considering if selling the business would give shareholders better value. Since then, it has received several more offers. However, in a statement this morning, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

File image of broken piggy bank

FSCS pays out £1.8m over Merchant Capital claims

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has paid out £1.8m over 825 claims regarding collapsed firm Merchant Capital, data provided to Money Marketing shows. Merchant Capital was the structured products arm of Merchant House Group and collapsed in 2013. Reyker Securities became custodian and administrator for investors who had a total of £400m in Merchant Capital structured […]

Brexit weighs heavier than Mifid II on analysts’ job moves

Fund groups are taking on more analysts from investment banks on the back of European regulatory change as large brokers increase their focus on Brexit, recruiters say. Under Mifid II, asset managers are required to separate the cost of broker research from portfolio transaction costs and, in most cases, are bearing the costs internally. The […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Mr Boleyn PFS 4th April 2018 at 10:18 am

    I very much doubt that IFAs are targeting small drawdown pots it’s probably more that so many retirees are now seeking help where previously they self purchased an annuity from the provider holding their pension plan.

  2. Roger Sole 4th April 2018 at 11:45 am

    Many reasons for this.

    We are finding that more clients want holistic at-retirement advice so we might recommend that a client runs down a small pot over a few years before moving to a larger fund or drawing a DB benefit.

    Also a lot of newer PPPs are drawdown ready so it’s much easier to justify drawdown of an existing fund rather than having to recommend a pension switch first.

Leave a comment