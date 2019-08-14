Money Marketing
View more on these topics

IFAs shying away from exposing clients to volatility

By

Market volatility can precede big fallsAdvisers are reluctant to increase the investment risk of clients who stagger their retirement, according to research commissioned by life insurer LV=.

The study given exclusively to Money Marketing sheds light on the investment challenges advisers face when dealing with clients who are likely to be in drawdown.

Forty-four per cent of advisers say they advise clients who continue to work, or have other sources of income when they access their pension pot, not to make changes to the risk profile of their investments.

Twenty-three per cent of advisers say they advise clients who stagger their retirement to stay away or move away from assets with more potential exposure to volatility.

Over half (58 per cent) of clients who access part of their pension and stagger their retirement have the remainder of their pot invested in a relatively equal mix of equities, bonds, alternatives and cash.

Fifty-four per cent of advisers say clients who have staggered their retirement and continue to work while drawing on their pension are no more likely to have chosen assets with more potential exposure to volatility than those who have stopped work.

Pension freedoms complicate retirement decisions

The study of 206 independent financial advisers between 28 June and 3 July 2019 was conducted by consultancy Opinium.

LV= managing director of savings and retirement Clive Bolton says: “For anyone approaching retirement or anyone recently retired with pension assets that remain invested, the prospect of market volatility is likely to be a worrying one.

“In particular, the group often known as the mass affluent – those with between £100,000 and £500,000 in retirement savings – have potentially the most to lose by being overly exposed to volatile assets.

“With so many retirees now taking up the option of leaving their pension fund invested, the role of good financial advice has never been more important, particularly as clients look to navigate uncertain and volatile times.”

Recommended
5

LC&F case shows need for ‘more action’ from FCA

The Treasury committee has highlighted the failure of mini-bond provider London Capital and Finance as an example of the need for “further action” as it recommended the FCA be given “more formal powers”. In a report on the FCA’s perimeter of regulation published today the committee branded the current “ad-hoc” system which relies on an […]

Pension withdrawals hit over £28bn since freedoms began

More than £28bn has been withdrawn since the pension freedoms started in April 2015 according to the latest statistics issued by HM Revenue and Customs. The data from HMRC covers “flexible payments” from pensions, which include full or partial withdrawals, flexible drawdown and buying a flexible annuity. In this quarter, Q2 2019, £2.75bn was withdrawn from […]

Bill McQuaker: Gold is still attractive

After a sharp selloff in May as trade tensions re-emerged, risk assets recovered in June and July on the back of central bank dovishness, with US equity markets touching all-time highs. But with prices where they are today, investors need to be very high conviction that the best is yet to come in order to […]
6

Canada Life no longer sells annuities to expats in EU

Canada Life has confirmed to Money Marketing it has pulled out of selling annuities to expats within the EU due to Brexit. The annuity provider took the decision at the start of the year as the original March deadline to leave the EU approached. The move has been branded “atrocious” by the managing director of Money […]

Preconceptions and misconceptions of IHT

By Kim Jarvis Even though inheritance tax (IHT) is based on a simple concept – whatever you own at the date of your death will potentially be subject to tax – people’s preconception, for very good reasons, is that it is complex. Take the introduction of the residence nil rate band (RNRB), effective from April […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

PIMFA condemns FOS 50/50 funding proposal

Adviser trade body PIMFA has joined others to criticise the Financial Ombudsman Service’s proposal to change the split of the costs of its funding between case fees and the levy borne by all firms. PIMFA has warned the new proposal would see firms that generate fewer complaints subsidise those which account for the majority of […]

Five minutes with…B-Compliant’s Vicky Pearce

Director of B-Compliant Vicky Pearce on how advisers can be future ready for the challenges ahead. Catch her speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference on 12 September in Harrogate. How can advisers show they are value for money? By educating clients as to the benefits of taking financial advice. After all, it’s not just about the […]

People in front of a bright keyhole opening

Steve Webb: MPAA adviser loophole can save clients tax

Advisers can help clients retain their saving power by drawing money from the right pension pot says former pensions minister Steve Webb. New analysis by Royal London suggests little known tax rules mean savers could see their ability to save into a pension slashed by up to 90 per cent if they draw money from […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com