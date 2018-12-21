IFAs urged to be wary of Lloyds GMP ruling fallout

IFAs who advised clients in contracted-out schemes with guaranteed minimum pension benefits to transfer out should watch the fallout of a key Lloyds ruling closely, lawyers have said.

In October the High Court ruled Lloyds Banking Group must alter its pensions benefits for men and women.

The case focused on GMPs for employees whose employers contracted them out of the state earnings related pension scheme between 1990 and 1997.

Under contracting out workers and companies were allowed to pay lower national insurance contributions.

In return businesses promised a GMP to employees which was broadly equivalent to what they would have received from their state pension.

In 1990 the law was changed to say all UK pension schemes should equalise pension ages for women and men but the law on GMPs did not change to reflect this.

The Lloyds judgment has far reaching consequences for trustees as it rules they must equalise pensions for men and women but could affect IFAs as well, lawyers have said.

The case confirms pension schemes must equalise for the effects of unequal GMPs accrued between 1990 and 1997.

But lawyers at Squire Patton Boggs point out there is no consensus view on whether trustees must or should attempt to make top up payments in respect of historic transfers out of their schemes.

If they do not, members of contracted-out schemes with service between 1990 and 1997 who transferred out may have lost out and seek redress.

Furthermore they argue there is a risk that IFAs who advised on such transfers out will be susceptible to claims if they did not raise this as an issue in their pre-transfer advice.

Squire Patton Boggs partner Philip Sutton says the ruling in October did not determine who members should direct a claim against if they seek compensation.

He expects a consequential ruling at some point in 2019 to clarify this and says the actuary of a scheme he advises estimates GMP equalisation is worth around 20 per cent of members’ benefits.

Squire Patton Boggs partner Garon Anthony adds: “Our advice is IFAs who advised clients to transfer out [members of contracted-out schemes with service between 1990 and 1997] should dig out the suitability report to see if there are any issues. If so they should make a precautionary note to their professional indemnity insurer to protect against any potential complaints while we wait for the consequential ruling.”