Money Marketing
View more on these topics

IFAs gun shy of DB transfers due to FCA rules research shows 

By
Steven Cameron

Seven out of 10 advisers say complex FCA rules are making them think twice about giving advice on DB transfers Aegon research shows.  

In October 2018 the FCA published its final rules on how it expects advisers to handle DB transfers such as providing a suitability report for a client regardless of outcome.  

The study shows 69 per cent of advisers who are or have been active in advising both potential and actual transfers think the complexity of FCA regulations is influencing the likelihood of providing advice. 

Respondents also have misgivings about the effect of regulatory interpretations on the DB advice market, with 75 per cent saying it is not currently working as well as it could in meeting the needs of consumers. 

More broadly advisers’ feedback is they want to be more confident that the advice they provide is fully in line with the regulator’s expectations and will not leave them open to any retrospective challenges.  

Aegon pensions director Seven Cameron says: “Everyone accepts that advice on defined benefits is a highly complex area. Where consensus is harder to reach is exactly how the FCA’s updated regulations and suitability review comments should be interpreted. 

“Previous and ongoing reviews of suitability from the FCA shows DB advice remains under intense regulatory scrutiny. FCA strongly worded feedback provides further detail on ongoing weaknesses with some firms’ advice.  

“Advisers clearly want as much regulatory certainty as possible and while regulations and updates are helpful, the greater the volume, the more complex it can be to be confident in interpretation.” 

Recommended
3

Six hundred advice firms adopt PFS DB transfer standard

More than 600 firms have signed up to the Personal Finance Society’s new standard aimed to improve defined benefit transfers since its launch last month. It consists of consumer guide for DB transfers that is meant to help consumers better understand what to expect from regulated financial advice. The guide defines an adviser code based […]
6

DB template will bring ‘clarity’ on transfers regulators say

A template designed to help scheme administrators and advisers process defined benefit transfers will help them be completed more easily regulators say. Last July The Pensions Regulator told delegates at Money Marketing’s Retirement Summit that a template to simplify transfers would be released in the autumn. The template aims to enable scheme administrators to give advisers […]
2

Is now the time for a DB transfer turnaround?

Falling transfer flows, regulatory jitters and fears over insistent clients are reshaping the Sipp market, our survey reveals Sipp providers have tightened up their defined benefit transfer processes, a Money Marketing survey suggests, and are turning away some business as consumer appetite also cools. Data suggests that DB transfers have started to die down from […]

Phil Wickenden: Going technical in the protection market

A few weeks ago, I was bold/stupid enough to suggest that as an industry we can be too eager to dive into the technical nitty gritty and gloss over some of the simple but important bits – understanding the stuff people like and want, then delivering said stuff in a way that floats their boat. […]

Multi asset monthly views video

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset, explains why the Royal London Global Multi Asset Portfolios have their lowest equity weighting since launch almost three years ago. Equities are now close to benchmark with the emerging markets and commodities underweighted as the Investment Clock moves into mild Stagflation territory. Global growth is coming off the boil, […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-General-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

7IM confirms new CEO after Tom Sheridan departure

The FCA has approved the appointment of former Barclays managing director Dean Proctor as chief executive of Seven Investment Management. Proctor replaces Tom Sheridan who announced his departure from the firm in March after 17 years. 7IM, which launched as a discretionary fund manager in 2002, currently has £14bn in assets under management and also […]

Scott Gallacher: CII has let members down over chartered status

The Chartered Insurance Institute recently announced that it is updating its corporate chartered designation. As both a chartered financial planner and director of a chartered financial planning firm, I naturally welcome these changes; in particular, the CII’s intention to promote chartered status to the public through an advertising campaign and adviser toolkit. However, for more […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com