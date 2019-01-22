IFA to pay up to £150k after investing 90% of client pension into Harlequin

Money Marketing
An IFA has been instructed to pay up to £150,000 in compensation for the advice it gave a client to transfer their pension into an unregulated overseas property development.

In the upheld Financial Ombudsman Service ruling  Mrs P complained about the advice she was given by Professional Intermediary Introducers Limited to invest around 90 per cent of her pension in Harlequin Property.

In May 2011 Mrs P met with the adviser, an authorised representative of Professional Intermediary Introducers, to discuss her pension requirements.

Mrs P had a personal pension with a value of around £110,000 that was transferred to a Sipp in September 2011.

In October 2011 £96,000 was invested in Harlequin Property which subsequently failed.

A FOS adjudicator looked into the complaint and he recommended it should be upheld as Harlequin was an unregulated investment and came with significant risks such as illiquidity.

He said it was clear Professional Intermediary Introducers was responsible for the advice to switch the personal pension plan to the Sipp in order to invest in Harlequin.

He added he was not persuaded Mrs P’s investment experience was such that it was suitable to invest the majority of her personal pension in a single asset class with an overseas property development:

The adjudicator said investments such as Harlequin were only suitable for a relatively small proportion of an experienced investor’s portfolio… between 3% and 5%:“Even if Mrs P was an experienced investor it wasn’t suitable to recommend investing over 90% of her pension into Harlequin Property.”

Professional Intermediary Introducers disagreed with the adjudicator and made a number of comments.

A different adjudicator considered these arguments, reviewed the case and agreed with the previous adjudicator’s recommendation of how the complaint should be settled.

Professional Intermediary Introducers disagreed again and asked for the complaint to be reviewed so it was passed on to ombudsman Keith Taylor.

He says: “I agree with the adjudicators and uphold this complaint. The adviser was under a duty to act in the best interests of Mrs P. I’m not satisfied that Mrs P selected this Sipp and the Harlequin investment without advice. The Sipp could not be recommended in isolation from the proposed investments.”

Taylor instructs Professional Intermediary Introducers to pay Mrs P £300 for the impact on her retirement planning and compare the performance of her investment with that of the benchmark below.

Professional Intermediary Introducers should take ownership of the illiquid investment by paying a commercial value acceptable to the pension provider.

This amount should be deducted from the compensation and the balance paid as set out above in the table.

If the business Professional Intermediary Introducers cannot buy the investment, it should pay an amount equal to five years of Sipp fees based on the current tariff.

Taylor adds: “I’m satisfied that the adviser knew that Mrs P intended to invest in Harlequin and ought to have advised against it. It was not suitable for her or in her best interest to invest almost all her personal pension into this unregulated collective investment scheme. It was a high-risk investment with potential liquidity issues as the adjudicator has said.”

Professional Intermediary Introducers said it was reviewing the decision but would not comment at this stage.

Latest from Money Marketing

How advisers invest: ‘It’s best to leave investment and stock picking to the experts’

Beaufort Financial’s Nottingham director Gurmit Nahal on why she outsources investment management and how it enables her to focus on holistic financial planning and strategic oversight of portfolios Do you take care of your investment management in-house, outsource it to a third party or combine both approaches? Why do you do it that way?We outsource […]

Five minutes with…Balance Wealth’s Rebecca Aldridge

Ahead of her appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive this April, CISI award winner Rebecca Aldridge looks at making numbers more exciting and getting advisers and fund managers on the same page What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today? Over-doing disclosure. Well-intentioned […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Philip Castle 22nd January 2019 at 1:38 pm

    They can review it all they like, but other than a JR, the FOS decision is final.

  2. Chris Bryans 22nd January 2019 at 3:25 pm

    @PC – you make a good point.

    I think what’s disappointing for the customer is the time it will have taken and the continuing uncertainty.

    Professional Intermediary Introducers will have known from the start that this complaint would be upheld and yet sought to drag it out as long as possible causing more stress and anxiety.

    FOS need to do more to speed up this process as two years or more to reach a decision is very unfair on everyone involved.

  3. Justin Side 22nd January 2019 at 3:27 pm

    It is worth downloading the decision. Ref: DRN0330548

    The order taker, sorry meant professional independent financial adviser was at a meeting where Harlequin investments were being promoted and there appears to be a question over whether advice was provided.

    Insistent client maybe, the decision isn’t clear, but under what circumstances would a professional independent financial adviser recommend a client place 90% / £90k of their pension into this type of investment. Cash savings £160k and Share portfolio of £245k both jointly owned with husband. Not exactly a balanced portfolio.

    Interestingly the award also included £600 for the client to seek advice on how to invest the pension funds from another adviser. £600 for a pension pot of £100,000 plus – 0.6% of the fund value. Shows how much FoS value financial advice

Leave a comment

