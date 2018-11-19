Money Marketing
If it doesn’t consider ESG factors, it isn’t credit analysis

Head of Credit Research, Martin Foden shares his views on the importance of a sustainable approach to fixed income investing, believing that if environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors aren’t considered, it isn’t credit analysis. He also explains why it is vital to understand how ESG can impact different asset classes. Read Martin’s full thoughts in our blog piece.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

