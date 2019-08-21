Money Marketing
Why central bank policies are flawed, and why all bond yields could hit zero

The global race to the bottom in interest rates could take the yields of all bond durations (including the US) to 0 per cent. The starting gun for the latest leg of this race was fired after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s pivot at the end of December 2018. He effectively rowed back on the hawkish statements he made only a few weeks earlier.

This race to the bottom is unlikely to be run in straight line – these things are never straightforward – but the reason we are confident in our prediction that yields could hit 0 per cent is that politicians and central banks are currently aligned in their thinking.

They believe the way to stimulate growth and the much sought after, but illusive, inflation is to keep cutting rates or pushing interest rates and bond yields into ever more negative territory. This is a position we have seen in Japan and much of Europe.

It was suggested by many that when German 10-year paper hit 0 per cent, the value was gone. We know now that this wasn’t the case as rates are now circa -0.5 per cent.

The policies of the central banks, egged on by politicians and institutions like the International Monetary Fund are flawed and often seem to be based maintaining stock market levels. Applying more of the same medicine to a patient who is obviously not responding will have the same outcome, but the symptoms will persist.

What is worse is that the patient will deteriorate owing to a lack of effective medicine. In the US, which has unarguably the most important bond market, the situation is even more extreme as they have a president who harangues the allegedly independent central bank to cut rates on an almost daily basis.

“Don’t fight the Fed” is an oft used expression. We feel you can broaden this out and increase your conviction by saying don’t fight the world’s central banks and politicians, and that means higher bond prices.

While we regularly hear the statement “there is no value left in bonds,” ironically, we do not hear the same said of equity markets despite their trading at record highs. The “no value” point misses a key issue and one we have been highlighting since the US 10-year yield briefly reached 3 per cent.

Chris Metcalfe is investment director at IBOSS Asset Management

