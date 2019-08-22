Ian McKenna: Prepare for open banking to become open finance

Data from open banking will change what clients expect from savings, pensions and investments

What does a recently published report on the progress of open banking have to do with financial planning?

The answer is – a great deal.

The report in question, Open Banking: Preparing for Lift Off, is a refreshingly candid analysis of the success and failures of the project to date.

I would urge anyone heading off for the holidays to take a copy with them. It’s only 41 pages without the appendices and will actually give you a really good understanding of the background to open banking, what it is currently delivering and, most importantly, where it is expected to go in the future.

This last element is vastly relevant to anyone offering financial advice or manufacturing consumer financial products.

When I talk about open banking all too often I see eyes glaze over, perhaps because this is a subject that has been talked about by a few people like me for several years, but so far there has been little tangible impact in the market.

Changing behaviour

However, technology has dramatically increased the pace at which consumers adopt new behaviour. Many consumers will see a good customer experience as whatever they have been able to get from the latest app on their phone, regardless of any complexity in the underlying subject matter, as is obviously the case with financial advice. They expect financial apps to be as intuitive and easy to use as social media services or online retail apps.

If customers become used to seeing their long-term savings information in banking or fintech apps this will start to capture customer attention. So far this threat, and it is a threat, has been invisible to the adviser platform and life company community. However, the reality is as open banking lifts off consumers will quickly question why they cannot get the same experience from their savings, investment and life insurance providers that they can from their banking.

The data available via open banking will increase dramatically once credit card information is added to the existing bank statement data. There is a 14 September deadline for this to happen and while one or two banks may be delayed there are already several credit card providers supporting the API. At this point it should be possible to gain a comprehensive picture of a client’s income and expenditure via open banking and start to provide them with really valuable insights.

Increased accuracy

There are also many hugely positive reasons why adviser platforms and life companies should all embrace open banking. It can hugely enhance the fact-finding process and enable a far more detailed understanding of customer income and expenditure. This can make both current planning and predictions of future needs significantly more accurate.

John Fingleton, co-author of the report has already pointed out, “the open banking model applied to energy, telecoms, mortgages and insurance could eliminate the ‘loyalty penalty’ in these markets while driving more competition and innovation for consumers, not less.” The FCA committed in its recent business plan to an open finance project due to commence in the second half of this year and if you align this activity with the strong statements from Christopher Woolard in the regulator’s recent Investment Platforms Market study, it is not hard to see how one could facilitate the other.

Open finance

Extending open banking to investments, pensions, mortgages and life insurance could bring huge consumer benefits while significantly reducing costs for advisers. It will be important for advisers to educate their customers to use the IFA’s app to look at their day-to-day finances alongside their long-term investments.

In the mainstream IFA market three technology providers really lead the way, Moneyinfo, Intelliflo and True Potential. If you are not a user of the latter two, the former is probably the obvious place to start talking.

Moneyinfo was granted its account information service provider FCA authorisation in March and all firms using its service are payment services directive agents of Moneyinfo for the purposes of AISP permissions. Intelliflo has recently confirmed it will be offering an open banking service to users of the personal finance portal and is in the process of obtaining the necessary AISP authorisation from the FCA. Again, customers using its service will use the software provider’s regulatory permissions rather than needing to apply for permissions themselves. True Potential tells me it is also working with the FCA on the necessary authorisation.

The launch of open banking is a personal finance equivalent of the iPhone, in fact I see many direct parallels. The first version may be limited in functionality but it shows that you can deliver a far better customer experience. As open banking extends to become ‘open finance’ every adviser firm, platform, asset manager and life office needs to embrace it. To fail to do so will result in delivering a BlackBerry customer experience in an iPhone world, and we all know what happened to BlackBerry!

Ian McKenna is director of the Finance & Technology Research Centre