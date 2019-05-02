Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ian McKenna: How the FCA is saving UK fintech industry from Brexit fallout

By

Ian McKennaThe regulator’s latest Business Plan emphasises a commitment to supporting innovation

Few things drive the adoption of technology more than regulation; there has always been a symbiotic relationship between the two. I can’t remember a document in the past few years that has better demonstrated this than the FCA 2019/20 Business Plan published a couple of weeks ago.

The document should be essential reading for anyone involved in industry technology. It presents an almost endless list of opportunities while, at the same time, calling out some very real issues where I fear many advice firms may be falling far short of what the regulator expects.

Cyber security is a constant theme. For all the benefits technology brings, the challenges of maintaining robust security seem to grow endlessly.

I have recently identified no fewer than 26 different areas where it is prudent for firms to have different security policies in place. This highlights the sheer volume of policies a firm needs to maintain.

In my business, we now have monthly data security meetings involving the entire team to ensure everyone is up to speed. After all, we are all only as strong as our weakest link.

The FCA Business Plan confirms that the regulator now uses ethical hackers to test firms’ potential vulnerabilities. While advisers are unlikely to be high on its list for testing, it is probably worth having a documented plan to demonstrate what your firm does to maintain security of both physical and electronic data.

In its paper last November on cyber and technology resilience, the FCA said smaller firms have challenges maintaining a view of what information they hold. It is inevitable there will be some follow-up action in this area, so if you don’t have a process in place, it is worth building one now and documenting it before questions arise.

One area in which I definitely expect to see a crackdown before too long is the use of unencrypted emails. While there are systems available that advisers can use to protect communications, insurers, platforms, asset managers and mortgage lenders do not make this easy. We need to see far more industry collaboration in this area.

Opportunities abound
While it is important to be aware of the challenges the Business Plan presents, it also makes some very positive statements around how technology can advance the advice market.

I am surprised it did not make more of its commitment to establish an advisory group on the creation of open finance. This is a concept many have been advocating for some time as an evolution of the work carried out on open banking, the pension dashboards and the development of similar services in other areas of personal finance, such as asset management and mortgages.

This is a hugely positive step and I suspect work on open finance may end up overtaking the much-delayed pension dashboards project. The UK has been widely recognised as a key innovator in open banking and it is crucial we extend this across the full range of personal finance products.

Open finance has huge potential to drive export opportunities and ensure the continuing role of London as the global centre of the financial services industry, despite any fallout from Brexit.

The FCA also highlights its continued support for “regtech” as a way to both reduce the cost of compliance and achieve better consumer outcomes. It is particularly notable that the Global Financial Innovation Network, which the FCA chairs, has now been extended to include 29 regulators and other global bodies.

There is a commitment to run a small pilot of cross-border trials with the 17 other regulators that are part of GFIN. This is a very positive step that will help the fintech economies in each of the jurisdictions involved.

The benefit of such an environment should not be understated and it is a huge positive against the background of Brexit.

Leaving the European Union was expected to severely damage the British fintech sector, yet one recent report identified there are now as many UK-based unicorns (firms believed to have over $1bn, or £772m, in value) as there are in California.

There is widespread recognition that the FCA has played a huge role in making this possible and, while a few suggest it has been too generous to other countries in leading and sharing best practice, I think the benefits of such an approach far outweigh the negatives.

Overall, the FCA Business Plan should be applauded for supporting innovation, while recognising the considerable challenges cyber security presents.

Ian McKenna is director of the Financial Technology Research Centre

Recommended

Mark Carney 480

Govt starts hunt for Carney’s successor at BoE

The government has started looking for a new Bank of England boss to replace Mark Carney (pictured) when he steps down next year. The Canadian governor will have been in the post for six years when he leaves Threadneedle Street on January 31 2020. For the first time the government is using a recruitment to […]

Are investment support services managing conflicts of interest?

Increasing influence of providers could be cause for concern of independence of investment tools Investment research services – from fund ratings to risk-profiling tools – are crucial for IFAs investing clients’ money. With some of these service providers offering their own funds, and some others teaming up with fund houses, how carefully do advisers need […]

Baillie Gifford transfers £1.3bn to Hargreaves Lansdown

Baillie Gifford is set to transfer its investment trust savings scheme to Hargreaves Lansdown. The scheme, which includes its Isa, Share Plan and Children’s Savings Plan, is being moved as Baillie Gifford says the long-term interests of the plan holders will be “best serviced” by a transfer of investments to the the direct-to-consumer platform. More […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Defaqto launches guide to help advisers on default pension funds

The independent financial advice business Defaqto has today launched its 2019 guide to workplace pensions default funds. The analysis reveals the key factors advisers should be aware of, understand and consider when reviewing default funds. The guide serves as a resource to allow advisers to compare schemes and assess performance, as well as counting towards […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com