Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Iain Anderson: Social care can’t be left on the backburner

By

Iain-Anderson-MS-CUTOUT-250x255.jpgIt goes without saying Brexit has overshadowed much of the usual business of government.

The bold vision of domestic policy reform Theresa May set out on the steps of Number 10 on her first day in office in 2016 has been reduced to a sideshow at best, as she grapples with the all-consuming endeavour of trying to steer the country to the European Union’s exit door.

Among the domestic policy priorities that have remained on the backburner, none is more pressing than the reform of social care funding. A green paper was originally due for publication in the summer of 2017.

Several delays followed, but it was finally expected by the end of 2018. Yet it remains as elusive as a solution to the Irish backstop conundrum.

One can hardly blame the government for its reticence in coming forward with proposals on social care. In 2017, the Conservative manifesto blew up when its answer to the social care crisis proved unpopular. Ministers know this is a potent political issue, with the ability to derail careers. In January, health and social care secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons he intended to publish the green paper before April.

Well, we are waiting. I wouldn’t hold my breath on seeing it any time before the current hiatus within parliament over the withdrawal agreement has been resolved.

Catch up on all of Money Marketing’s latest news, views and analysis

When the last Care Act went through parliament in 2013/14 (the one that would have capped the cost of social care at £72,000), the industry saw an opportunity to innovate and create new products, to help people meet the costs of their care needs up to the value of the cap.

It seemed there was finally some certainty. Then, in 2015, the government announced the cap would be delayed to 2020, before being scrapped altogether in 2017.

What can we expect when the green paper finally appears? The government indicates the proposals will “ensure the care and support system is sustainable in the long term”, as well as looking at issues around the workforce and carers, technology, and greater integration with health services. This will be easier said than done. It will need to set out a viable funding structure for local councils, whose budgets have been crippled by increasing social care costs, and revisit a proposed funding formula for the cost of individual care.

We should bear in mind the green paper is only the first stage in a lengthy consultation. A white paper will need to follow, before we even get to the stage of legislating.

Meanwhile, Labour is doing its own thinking. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell recently confirmed the party will soon publish its own proposals, with it known to favour the establishment of a National Care Service, with a greater role for the public sector. If an early general election materialises, we should expect this to be a key dividing line between the major parties and the Conservatives will need to ensure they avoid the pitfalls of 2017.

If we ever get out of the Brexit vacuum, social care will once again be a key political battleground.

Iain Anderson is executive chairman at Cicero

Recommended

Globe-Global-World-Map-700x450.jpg

Government bond outlook video 2018

RLAM’s Head of Government Bonds, Paul Rayner considers 2018 prospects across UK and international government bond markets. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Could network training schemes cause adviser bias?

With so many firms struggling to hire talented advisers, should the place where candidates have trained determine the kind of advice they give?  The number of pathways into the advice profession has increased significantly over the past decade in a bid to encourage new talent. Coupled with the rise of vertical integration and increased competition […]

AJ Bell: Pensions transfer activity has peaked

Statistics from the final quarter of last year suggest pension transfer activity has passed its high-point, with the FCA’s focus on the market forcing advisers out of play. AJ Bell cites government figures showing that transfers dropped 20 per cent between October and December 2018, down to £6.3bn from £8bn. AJ Bell senior analyst Tom […]

Adviser trade body sets up group to fight FOS limit increase

Adviser trade body Libertatem is looking to put together a “steering committee” of industry professionals to take their challenges over the increase in the Financial Ombudsman Service’s compensation limit to the FCA. Libertatem says a meeting between itself and the FOS has been confirmed, and it is now seeking meetings with the Treasury and FCA […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com