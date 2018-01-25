Money Marketing
View more on these topics

IA calls for ‘urgent’ review of Key Information Documents

By

Business-Document-Technology-Growth-700x450.jpgThe Investment Association has called for an “urgent” review new Key Information Documents issued to investors.

Since January 1, Priips legislation has meant advisers now have to publish a stand-alone, standardised KID to their client including performance scenarios, risks, and the total cost of products.

Yesterday, however, the FCA gave advisers licence to go further than the KID to provide additional explanation if they believe the performance scenarios would mislead clients.

The regulator was responding to concerns the market has raised since the introduction of KIDs, particularly with regard to investment trusts.

A number of analysts have described the potential returns in the standardised KID format for investment trusts as “overly optimistic”.

Several board members at Baillie Gifford’s investment trust clients took their concerns to the FCA in letters, the manager revealed earlier this week.

The IA said in a statement last night that clients are still struggling to understand the KIDs, and that the structure of KIDs needed to be reviewed.

An IA spokeswoman says: “We welcome the FCA’s recognition of the serious challenges emerging in the Priips KID. From a positive starting point of trying to make different products comparable, the KID now makes it almost impossible to compare similar products. Performance scenarios and the way charges and transaction costs are presented are exceptionally difficult for customers to understand. What is needed is an urgent, early review in order to fix these problems.”

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
79

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

7

May pledges to safeguard pensions from greedy bosses

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to crack down on highly paid executives who do not support workers’ pensions enough. In an article for Sunday’s Observer May argues markets need to be rebalanced in favour of ordinary people. She makes the case on the back of outsourcer Carillion going into liquidation last week forcing the […]

8

Pension tax relief forecast to reach £41bn

The cost of pensions tax relief for employers is £950m higher than originally estimated for the 2016/17 financial year according to figures published by HM Revenue and Customs. Its updated estimates on the cost of tax relief show the bill for relief on National Insurance Contributions for employers is higher than previously thought. Meanwhile the […]

employee engagement
6

FSCS calls for Sipp provider responsibility challenged by trade body

Sipp operators have no proven responsibility to conduct due diligence on investments, a trade body has said, as it warns the Financial Services Compensation Scheme is taking the wrong approach by making them foot the bill for redress claims. The Association of Member-Directed Pension Schemes has written to the lifeboat fund on the back of its […]

A bull case for US equities?

Neptune video: a bull case for US equities?

Watch Felix Wintle, head of US equities at Neptune, discuss why he believes US equities are in a structural bull market and the key factors that can drive the S&P 500 higher.

In the video, Wintle addresses the following:

• The US market and why — despite equities rising from 2009 — he believes the structural bull market only started in 2013
• Key economic and corporate factors that can drive the S&P 500 higher
• Investment themes and sectors offering exposure to the domestic recovery

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Fund groups respond to Mifid II ‘all-in fee’ fallout

Three fund groups featured in recent research as among those charging the highest fees have defended their approaches. This week research by the Lang Cat showed some fund managers’ costs increased at least two times beyond the ongoing charges figure, as Mifid II rules around fee disclosure take effect. Under Mifid II, which came into […]

Ros Altmann
3

Ros Altmann: HMRC must rethink SSAS measures

This April, SSASs may be hit by new HM Revenue & Customs rules that could undermine thousands of bona fide pension schemes, unless the Treasury can be persuaded to recognise the dangers of its plans. The Government rightly wants to crack down on scams and has recognised SSASs can pose a risk. Even though these […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Grey Area 25th January 2018 at 11:08 am

    The KID is simply not fit for purpose as a client document. Complex to the point of being indecipherable (certainly without guidance from an adviser)and potentially misleading. If the regulations didn’t exist and this had been produced by a firm they would have been censured and possibly fined for breach of the promotions rules.

    This is not news to regulators as firms and trade bodies have been making these points for some considerable time (measured in years not months).

    This is as pure an example as you will get of a regulation that means well but has produced demonstrable detriment to clients. Question is, how long will it take to fix?

  2. Rob Wood 25th January 2018 at 1:04 pm

    These KID documents need to be pulled with immediate effect and reviewed before final implementation. This is the only sensible solution to this disaster.

Leave a comment