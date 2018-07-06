IA launches LGBT inclusion in asset management report

The Investment Association has published a new report to help asset managers create a more inclusive workplace for LGBT employees.

The publication of the report comes a day ahead of the Pride march in London and follows a roundtable discussion the IA hosted with IA members and LGBT+ networks.

The IA’s report proposes 12 steps for employers and employees working in asset management to help showcase the industry as LGBT+ inclusive.

The report recommends that during the recruitment and induction process firms are welcoming towards LGBT+ employees, for example by using LGBT+ symbols on corporate branding, and highlighting the existence of LGBT+ networks in the workplace.

It also suggests that firms with foreign offices are aware of local laws and social attitudes towards LGBT+ individuals, and consider how to support and protect employees around the globe, especially those who have to work or travel to countries where homosexuality is still illegal.

Chief executive of the Investment Association Chris Cummings says the report will help organisations ensure they have the right framework in place to ensure they are “welcoming places to come out and be out”.

He says: “Whilst legislation over the last decade has rightly given LGBT+ colleagues the rights and protections others can enjoy, culture and preconceptions don’t always follow changes to the law.

“It’s crucial that we constantly look at how we can be more supportive of LGBT+ colleagues in our industry, and this report sets out some practical steps we can all take today to ensure that everyone feels comfortable being themselves at work.”