Is the hype around electric vehicles justified?

In order to muscle conventional vehicles off the road and become the dominant technology, electric vehicles need to be able to hold their own in three important ways: performance, practicality and affordability. Gail Counihan, Responsible Investment Analyst at Royal London Asset Management, takes a closer look at these three areas.

Read the article here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.