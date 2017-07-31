Hundreds of thousands to pay off mortgages with pension cash

Around 320,000 homeowners aged 51-65 are planning to use money from their pensions to pay off their mortgages, according to new research from Just Group.
Just has found that 23 per cent of the homeowners aged 51-65, or nearly a million people, expect to be making mortgage repayments after the age of 65.
Nine per cent intend to fund their mortgage from savings or investment accounts, while seven per cent said they will sell the property to make repayments.
Just group communications director Stephen Lowe says: “The older they are, the more likely people are to look to other sources of funding to clear the mortgage – such as pensions or inheritances.
“However, there are still significant numbers – nearly a third of a million people – who are thinking of using either a lump sum or income from the pension to clear the mortgage.
“It will depend on people’s own circumstances whether doing so is financial sense or financial folly.”
Just interviewed 1,000 people as part of its research.
In most cases, I suspect, such a move is likely to turn out to have been short-sighted and will result in financial hardship later. Did George Osborne not foresee this?
In an age where the government is (so we’re told) wringing its hands over how many people are failing to make adequate provision for their retirement (largely, it must be said, due to 30+ years of prejudicial government meddling, which has poisoned so many people against pension saving), it seems decidedly perverse for it to be actively encouraging them to cash out what little they’ve managed to accumulate thus far. Or is the objective really just a short term tax grab to help pay down the deficit?
Paying off debt as opposed to holding an investment can often be sensible given the debt reduction is risk free and investments would need to outperform the debt rate of interest once Interest, Tax and Charges to be beneficial – remembering that there is no risk in paying off the debt vs. risk with investing…
If the pension was part of a broader strategy to pay off the mortgage then it’s understandable HOWEVER, if not pre-planned, the danger that this can create is that accessing pensions early may lead to longer term financial struggles whilst fostering a ‘consume more now’ viewpoint which may in fact not be affordable.