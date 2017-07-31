Hundreds of thousands to pay off mortgages with pension cash

Around 320,000 homeowners aged 51-65 are planning to use money from their pensions to pay off their mortgages, according to new research from Just Group.

Just has found that 23 per cent of the homeowners aged 51-65, or nearly a million people, expect to be making mortgage repayments after the age of 65.

Nine per cent intend to fund their mortgage from savings or investment accounts, while seven per cent said they will sell the property to make repayments.

Just group communications director Stephen Lowe says: “The older they are, the more likely people are to look to other sources of funding to clear the mortgage – such as pensions or inheritances.

“However, there are still significant numbers – nearly a third of a million people – who are thinking of using either a lump sum or income from the pension to clear the mortgage.

“It will depend on people’s own circumstances whether doing so is financial sense or financial folly.”

Just interviewed 1,000 people as part of its research.