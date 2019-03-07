Money Marketing
Fund outflows continue as investors seek diversity

By

Investors continued to pull money out of funds in January, according to the Investment Assosication data.

Targeted absolute return topped the worst-selling sector list for the fourth month in a row in January.

Overall, investors continued their cautious sentiment. While investors withdrew slightly less from funds overall than the month before – £859m, compared to £875m in December – some sectors experienced their largest outflows for more than a year.

AJ Bell personal finance analyst Laura Suter notes European equity funds experienced their biggest redemptions for two and a half years.

She says: “Outflows from European equity funds ramped up to their highest level since the ‘Leave’ vote in 2016, with £412m withdrawn from the funds.

“The outflows from UK Corporate Bond funds were the highest in more than three years, at £491m. Instead, investors flooded into strategic bond funds last month, deferring the decision about bond allocation to fund managers, with £801m flowing into the funds – the highest inflows in a year.”

Strategic bond topped the list of the best selling sectors with £801m inflows, followed by by Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares with net retail sales of £424m, and Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares with net retail sales of £217m, as investors are hoping mixed asset strategies will combat a risky macroeconomic environment.

Investment Association chief executive Chris Cummings says: “Dry January extended to the fund markets as savers remained cautious, heralding the fourth consecutive month of net retail outflows. The threat of a no-deal Brexit, Eurozone instability, and international trade tensions, combined to dampen investor appetite with savers looking towards mixed asset funds to spread their risk.”

Interactive Investor continues 'listening exercise' over future of ATS advised clients

Platform awaiting feedback from advisers before firm plans are revealed Interactive Investor has begun a "listening exercise" with advisers as it weighs up the future of Alliance Trust Savings' advised clients. Advisers have said they remain uncertain over what will become of the ATS proposition after II – a major player in the direct-to-consumer market […]
1

Alistair Cunningham: Time to end tax meddling

As a result of incessant tinkering by previous chancellors, our tax system is more complex than ever before. Successive changes have added more reliefs, created tax traps for the unwary and, in many cases, introduced perverse incentives not to earn. The High Income Child Benefit Charge is one of the earlier examples of such poor […]

