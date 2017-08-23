HSBC launches quartet of global funds amid UK risks

Minimum investment for the funds is £1,000 with a monthly sum of £50

Andy Clark is HSBC GAM chief executive

HSBC Global Asset Management has launched a quartet of global funds covering equities, bonds and multi asset, as UK investors face concentration risk from a home bias.

The asset manager will be showcasing the HSBC Global Equity Income and HSBC Global High Income Bond funds to advisers in October.

It has also added two funds, the Global Strategy Conservative and Global Strategy Adventurous Portfolios, to its risk-profiled multi-asset Global Strategy Portfolios range.

Minimum investment for the funds is £1,000 or a monthly sum of £50.

Angus Parker, HSBC’s head of global equity will manage the Global Equity Income fund which has an ongoing charge of 0.9 per cent.

The High Income Bond fund will be managed by senior portfolio manager for US Fixed Income portfolios Jerry Samet and carry a charge of 0.83 per cent.

The new five-strong multi-asset fund range, previously made of three risk-rated funds, will be run by senior portfolio manger Jane Davies, and has charges ranging from 0.16 per cent to 0.2 per cent.

Stiff competition

Commenting on the new funds, HSBC GAM chief executive Andy Clark says UK investors keep almost a quarter of their equity portfolios in the domestic market, but global investing can mitigate country-specific risks.

He says: “The UK stock market has had a good year due to companies’ foreign revenues being boosted by a weaker sterling. However, the concentration risk implied by a domestic bias may be penalising over the long term.”

AJ Bell head of fund selection Ryan Hughes says it is “clear” the potential headwinds of Brexit are leading more firms to launch funds that invest outside the UK.

He adds: “Looking specifically at the Global Equity Income fund, HSBC will be up against stiff competition who are well established with fund buyers.

“The likes of Newton Global Income and Artemis Global Income have strong track records over a number of years and HSBC will have to work hard to convince investors that they should look away from these incumbents.”