Money Marketing

View more on these topics

HSBC launches quartet of global funds amid UK risks

Minimum investment for the funds is £1,000 with a monthly sum of £50

By &
HSBC_GAM_chief_executive_Andy_Clark
Andy Clark is HSBC GAM chief executive

HSBC Global Asset Management has launched a quartet of global funds covering equities, bonds and multi asset, as UK investors face concentration risk from a home bias.

The asset manager will be showcasing the HSBC Global Equity Income and HSBC Global High Income Bond funds to advisers in October.

It has also added two funds, the Global Strategy Conservative and Global Strategy Adventurous Portfolios, to its risk-profiled multi-asset Global Strategy Portfolios range.

Minimum investment for the funds is £1,000 or a monthly sum of £50.

Angus Parker, HSBC’s head of global equity will manage the Global Equity Income fund which has an ongoing charge of 0.9 per cent.

The High Income Bond fund will be managed by senior portfolio manager for US Fixed Income portfolios Jerry Samet and carry a charge of 0.83 per cent.

Advisers divided over UK equities amid Brexit uncertainty

The new five-strong multi-asset fund range, previously made of three risk-rated funds, will be run by senior portfolio manger Jane Davies, and has charges ranging from 0.16 per cent to 0.2 per cent.

Stiff competition

Commenting on the new funds, HSBC GAM chief executive Andy Clark says UK investors keep almost a quarter of their equity portfolios in the domestic market, but global investing can mitigate country-specific risks.

He says: “The UK stock market has had a good year due to companies’ foreign revenues being boosted by a weaker sterling. However, the concentration risk implied by a domestic bias may be penalising over the long term.”

AJ Bell head of fund selection Ryan Hughes says it is “clear” the potential headwinds of Brexit are leading more firms to launch funds that invest outside the UK.

He adds: “Looking specifically at the Global Equity Income fund, HSBC will be up against stiff competition who are well established with fund buyers.

“The likes of Newton Global Income and Artemis Global Income have strong track records over a number of years and HSBC will have to work hard to convince investors that they should look away from these incumbents.”

 
 

Recommended

HSBC-700x450.jpg

HSBC remains quiet on advice plans as profits slide 62%

HSBC has reported a $7.1bn (£5.7bn) profit for 2016 as one-off costs and multibillion-dollar writedowns caused a 62 per cent hit to its bottom line. Thomson Reuters’ analyst data had expected the bank to report profits of twice that figure. However, $3.2bn was knocked off the goodwill of the bank’s private banking unit in Europe, […]

Handcuffs Justice Guilty 480
2

Ex-adviser jailed over Sipp fraud

A former IFA who pocketed clients’ Sipp money has been given a six-year jail sentence. Darren Say, who ran advice firm Wealth Connection, was found guilty of fraud by abuse of position and of fraudulent trading after creating a pension scheme that loaned money to clients’ Sipps before investing funds in a property company where […]

Europe: Volatile share prices create opportunities for long-term investors

Mark Page and Laurent Millet, managers of the Artemis European Opportunities Fund, look at why, how and where fluctuations in European markets can generate opportunities for their fund. When asked what the stock market would do next, John Pierpont Morgan is reported to have replied that “it will fluctuate”. His (apocryphal) answer proved accurate. Over […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Robo firms struggle to enter auto-enrolment market

Online wealth managers have struggled to enter the UK auto-enrolment market because of high costs and legislation and are now looking elsewhere for opportunities. Moneyfarm chief financial officer Paolo Savini Nicci tells Money Marketing the firm has no plans to get involved in auto-enrolment, because of a “crowded” marketplace, relatively low account values and high costs. […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

    Leave a comment