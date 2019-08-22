HSBC eyeing Aviva’s Asian assets

HSBC is in the running to acquire the Asian assets of Aviva, according to reports.

People familiar with the matter say the bank is looking at ways to diversify its business in the region, Bloomberg writes.

Plans are currently being drawn up for an offer for at least part of Aviva’s Asian business, but are in early stages, the news agency says, as other potential suitors are also lining up bids.

Aviva has had a new chief executive since March in the shape of Maurice Tulloch. As part of Tulloch’s strategy to arrest a 27 per cent drop in its share price over the last year, Aviva confirmed in August that it was exploring options for its Asian operations.

Bloomberg places a price on the unit of between $3bn and $4bn.