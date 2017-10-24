Money Marketing

HSBC currency boss faces 20-years in jail for front running

HSBC’s former head of global cash foreign exchange trading faces up to 20 years jail after he was found guilty of defrauding a client through front-running a $3.5bn deal.

In addition, the bank’s head of currency trading in London is facing extradition in connection with the case, which is expected to shake-up the $5.3trn market, the Financial Times reports.

A jury heard that Mark Johnson, a UK citizen, orchestrated a scheme to deal for HSBC before trading on behalf of their client Cairn Energy, who wanted to convert $3.5bn from dollars to sterling.

His lawyer argued that Johnson’s actions were standard practise in FX trading and the UK oil and energy company got a “fair” price.

But the jury heard taped recordings whereby Johnson described Cairn’s decision to press ahead with the trade despite rising costs as “Christmas”.

They heard Johnson tipped off colleagues through code phrases and netted an illicit profit of more than $7m.

Johnson, who will be sentenced at a later date, faces up to 20 years in prison. He was arrested in July last year at JFK airport.

FBI assistant director Andrew Vale says: “We are working vigorously to ensure integrity is upheld in financial services industries. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who engage in illegal business practices.”

HSBC’s head of currency trading in London Stuart Scott is resisting extradition to the US in connection with the case and will face a magistrates court this week.

