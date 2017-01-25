HSBC announces hundreds of job cuts

HSBC is cutting 380 jobs following a decision to close 62 bank branches and move IT roles offshore.

The branch closures will put 176 roles at risk, and will take the number of HSBC branches in the UK to 625 by the end of the year.

The bank says this marks the end of its branch restructuring programme.

A further 204 IT jobs will be cut as the majority of roles are offshored to India, China and Poland.

HSBC head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe Francesca McDonagh says: “The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.

“We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered frontline colleagues using a greater range of technology to support all our customers’ needs.

“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted by this announcement.”

On the IT job losses, a spokeswoman says: “HSBC has stated it intends to find significant cost savings by the end of 2017, as part of its ongoing strategy to ensure the bank remains efficient and competitive.”

Unite national officer Dominic Hook says: “Today is a dark day for hundreds of HSBC staff who will arrive at work to be told that they could lose their job as their branch closes or their IT role is cut.

“Unite is again calling on the banking industry to rethink such branch culling exercises, which do nothing to reassure customers or staff that banking is accessible and open to all.”