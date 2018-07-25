Money Marketing
Investment Uncovered: How to start using investment trusts

By

Are closed-ended funds as difficult to understand as they seem?

Earlier this month, research from the Lang Cat and the Association of Investment Companies saw 57 per cent of advisers are discouraged from recommending investment trusts because of their lack of knowledge.

In light of this, Money Marketing is heading back to basics and looking at how advisers can use investment companies within a client’s portfolio. Keep an eye out for further guides on closed-ended funds in future issues.

Here, we speak to three industry experts to give their views on where to start with ITs.

What are the biggest risks when using ITs? For example, gearing, liquidity, etcetera.

Ian Sayers, chief executive of the AIC: Much of the research that advisers do when looking at open-ended funds is the same for ITs but they need to specifically consider the level of gearing, whether a trust trades at a discount or premium and liquidity. It’s worth remembering that, while these features may contribute to risk, they can also be factors that contribute to the strong long-term performance record of ITs.

Jason Hollands, managing director, business development and communications, Tilney: Gearing is a double-edged sword. Used effectively, it can enhance returns by enabling managers to buy up extra stock when opportunities arise, but excessive gearing does increase the risk profile and in extreme market conditions could be problematic if banking covenants are at risk of being breached. That said, gearing is used far more sparingly these days. Big moves in discounts and premiums are also a factor to consider, but these tend to be short-lived in nature and can present tactical buying opportunities.

Are there any particular asset classes that are better suited to an investment trust than another vehicle? For example, private equity or hedge funds. 

Gavin Haynes, managing director, Whitechurch: The closed-ended structure means that they are more suitable for gaining exposure to illiquid assets than in open-ended funds. An example is investing in companies that are unquoted through private equity trusts.

Hollands: The closed-end investment company structure is particularly suited to illiquid underlying asset classes such as physical property, private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, operational infrastructure projects and speciality finance. But the structure also has advantages when investing in markets prone to bouts of volatility and aggressive capital flows such as emerging markets and frontier markets.

Sayers: Unlike open-ended managers, trusts do not have to worry about inflows and outflows of money at the top and bottom of the market. The suitability of ITs for property was demonstrated after the Brexit vote and during the financial crisis, when the commercial property sector plummeted and many of the open-ended property funds were closed or semi-closed as managers struggled to keep up with redemptions.

How can liquidity issues be managed?

Hollands: Most boards these days have a discount control mechanism in place to enable them to put a floor on discounts, but liquidity can still be problematic for very small trusts, especially those with cornerstone strategic shareholders that are lightly traded. For most individual investors this may not be a problem, but it is certainly something an adviser needs to be aware of when recommending a small trust across their client bank as it may be difficult to exit the aggregate position if their view on the trust changes at some future point in time.

Is there a type of investor best suited to using ITs or are they a one-size-fits-all vehicle?

Haynes: I think ITs are suitable for all investors. There are a wide range of plain vanilla well-established trusts that are ideal for beginners looking for first-time stock market exposure. They are cost-effective and have a simple structure. However, the wide variety of trusts means that there are also a large number of more specialist and esoteric areas that you can gain exposure to through ITs that are more suited to sophisticated and institutional investors.

Sayers: With the pension freedoms, many advisers are considering ITs for a portion of their clients’ portfolios when they are saving, or in retirement due to a trusts’ strong performance, long-term record and dividend advantages. They are used for long-term saving objectives like saving for a child, a house or the future.

Hollands: I believe the right approach is to be agnostic. There are relatively few genuinely-talented fund managers out there, so in searching for them it is right to use the widest universe of structures possible. The historic cost differences between trusts and open-ended funds have now moderated to a significant degree, with the shift to clean share classes on funds. So the decision to use a fund or investment company for a particular component of a portfolio really comes down to the specific circumstances; who has the best track record, the most competitive costs and if the trust is trading at a discount or premium.

What time period do you think should be the minimum holding time for a closed-ended fund? 

Hollands: This ultimately comes down to the particular asset class and strategy of the investment company being considered. In this respect there is no difference between choosing an open-ended fund or investment company. For a core, developed market equity trust, the time horizon needs to be at least five years.

Sayers: ITs are primarily intended as long-term investments, therefore you should be prepared to hold them for at least five years, but preferably 10 years or more.

Haynes: While it really depends upon the underlying assets held within the trust, given that most ITs are invested in shares, it is reasonable to say that five years is a reasonable minimum holding period for ITs.

Investment trust jargon explained:

Closed-ended: A closed-ended investment company has a fixed number of shares in issue at any one time. These are traded backwards and forwards on the stock market, which has no impact on the underlying portfolio.

Convertibles: Shares or securities which can be converted into ordinary shares at some time in the future.

Discount: The amount, expressed as a percentage, by which the share price is less than the net asset value per share.

Gearing: Ways in which investment companies can magnify income and capital returns, but which can magnify losses. At its simplest, gearing means borrowing money to buy more assets in the hope the company makes enough profit to pay back the debt and interest and leave some extra for shareholders. However, if the investment portfolio doesn’t perform well, gearing can increase losses. The more an investment company gears, the higher the risk. Investment companies can usually borrow at lower rates of interest than you’d get as an individual. They also have flexible ways to borrow – for example, they may get an ordinary bank loan or, for split capital investment companies, issue different classes of share. Not all investment companies use gearing, and most use relatively low levels.

Premiums: The amount, expressed as a percentage, by which the share price is more than the net asset value per share.

technical financial graph on technology abstract background

Platform tech firm agrees tie-up with outsourcer

Platform technology provider GBST has agreed a strategic partnership with the outsourcer it works with for client Retirement Advantage. For Retirement Advantage, outsourcer Equiniti provides customer and technology services while GBST provides the platform for Sipps and annuities. Through the strategic partnership the two businesses will look to work together in a similar way for […]

File image of a pension savings pot

Pensions dashboard petition surpasses 14,000 supporters

Close to 15,000 people have pushed back against alleged government plans to shelve the pensions dashboard by signing a petition. This week it was reported secretary of state for work and pensions Esther McVey’s was moving to scrap the project. The petition, hosted by 38degrees, has collected 14,377 of a target 15,000 signatures in just […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

The calm after the storm

Craig Inches, Head of Short Rates and Cash at Royal London Asset Management, reflects on the muted tone of gilt markets over the past week following the recent turbulent activity in this sector. Read the article here  The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well […]

Nucleus floats on AIM with £140m market cap

Platform Nucleus has begun its listing on the Alternative Investment Market today with a market capitalisation of £139.9m. The placing is 76,473,360 shares with voting rights and 17,530,543 ordinary shares to new institutional holders with a placing price of 183p. New shares will not be sold as part of the float. Nucleus had been eyeing a […]

Online-Shopping-Supermarket-Platform-Technology-700.jpg

Alliance Trust in talks over platform sale

Platform Alliance Trust Savings is in discussions with a number of bidders over a potential takeover the business. In parent company Alliance Trust’s results this morning, it said that while a sale may not necessarily happen, it was holding preliminary talks with potential new owners for the platform. ATS returned to profit last year, but […]

UK-London-Westminster-Big-Ben-Bus-480.jpg

MPs urge Hammond to overhaul pension tax relief

The government has received renewed calls to encourage greater saving through introducing a flat rate of pension tax relief. In a report from the Treasury select committee on household savings, MPs say the government should give “serious consideration” not just to a flat rate of pension tax relief, but also promote greater understanding that it […]

