Money Marketing
View more on these topics

How to prepare portfolios for the possibility of Brexit

By

As MPs prepare to vote on Theresa May’s deal, three experts give their views on what may happen next

Brexit has so far brought mass uncertainty across many different industries, but particularly among financial services. We will hopefully discover more next Tuesday (11 December) when MPs vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal; until then, investors need to be vigilant and start preparing for the deal to go ahead. Three industry experts give their views below.

Should investors be worried ahead of the 2018 deadline?
Fundscape chief executive Bella Caridade-Ferreira: Yes, investors should be worried ahead of March because there will be increased volatility and markets will be on a knife-edge. Investors are already worried – our data shows that inflows are slowing to a trickle and sizeable volumes are being withdrawn or moved to cash and defensive products.

KW Wealth head of research Rupert Thomson: Yes. The outlook for Brexit is as unclear as ever and increased volatility can be expected as a result of the March deadline which is drawing ever closer. ‘No deal’ is the big risk and while there is no majority for it, it’s the default option and can be far from ruled out. If there were to be a no deal, the worry would be that the Bank of England’s recent doom-laden forecasts might contain more than a grain of truth.

There would also be the increased risk of both a general election and a Labour victory. That combination would be certain to trigger a sell-off both in the pound and also to a lesser extent in UK equities.

How to… Select a DFM

Should investors take Brexit-related proactive actions to their portfolios, such as lowering exposure to Europe?
Fundhouse managing director Rory Maguire: In terms of response, we take a probabilistic view. In order to protect clients from Brexit in some meaningful way, we need to get two related decisions correct, in sequence.

First, what the likely outcome will be – a soft or hard Brexit, for example. The odds of either seem 50/50. Then, once we have a view on that, we then need to predict what investments we believe will perform favourably given either scenario. The odds of getting this right are probably 50/50 too. So getting both right together, which is required, makes the odds close to 25 per cent (50 per cent of decision one and 50 per cent of decision two). With odds of one in four, we prefer not to place any investments either way. Instead, whatever the outcome of Brexit, we aim to take advantage of any overreactions by the market, should these occur.

Caridade-Ferreira: As for lowering their exposure to Europe, investors would be better off lowering their exposure to the UK and increasing it elsewhere. As we know, diversification is the key to mitigating risk, so investors who want to stay invested should be going for global exposure, especially as the UK tends to represent around 6 to 8 per cent of the holdings in global funds.

The downside, of course, is the inevitable rise in inflation and exchange rate risk which can affect portfolio values, so some thought should be given to underlying denominations. To be honest, investors are stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea. They either go into cash and sustain negative returns or they stay in the market and risk a rollercoaster ride.

IA launches consultation on ETF sector classification

What opportunities can Brexit bring for investors?
Maguire: There could be many, but it seems likely that asset classes linked to the UK economy could sell off in an overly emotional way. Examples could be UK smaller company equities, higher-yield sterling debt and property, for example. There could be buying opportunities in these asset classes if the market overreacts in the short term.

How could Brexit impact on investors in the years ahead?
Thomson: If there is a Brexit deal, the impact on markets – beyond an immediate relief rally – should be limited over the subsequent couple of years as the transition period, which is basically a continuation of the status quo, will continue until at least the end of 2020.

Caridade-Ferreira: I expect a very difficult time ahead for the UK for the next five to 10 years. At the very least, we will have to unlearn 45 years of doings things in a certain way and learn a whole new set of rules and regulations in a very short time frame.

The impact on the economy will be significant – we’ve already wasted two years doing little else but talking about Brexit – If we leave the EU, we will waste much of the next five to 10 years adapting to Brexit. What does that mean for the investor? Volatile markets, the potential for another extended recession, a marked drop in the value of the pound, high inflation, low interest rates, sluggish economic growth – not exactly a set of factors to inspire investor confidence.

Recommended

brexit
6

FCA: Tell clients about post-Brexit changes to service

The FCA has told firms to make clients aware of changes to products and services that will come about after Brexit. Speaking at the Third UK Brexit summit, FCA international director Nausicaa Delfas said while the regulator is preparing for all the possible scenarios, they expect individual firms to do the same. Delfas (pictured) says: […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pension-Pensioner-Depressed-Elderly-Man-500x320.jpg

Brits living in the EU risk having their pensions frozen

Britons living in the EU, who qualify for a state pensions uprate, could lose the guarantee after disorderly Brexit. The British government has today outlined the ways how it intends to protect rights of its citizens living in the EU in the case of “no-deal Brexit.” As one of the protections, the Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay pledged […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com