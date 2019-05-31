Money Marketing
View more on these topics

How to… Make sense of the investment trust jargon

By

With many advisers citing a shortage of knowledge as a reason not to use investment trusts, here is a quick back-to-basics guide to some of the key terms

Investment trust adviser purchases are on the rise. In fact, 2017 saw adviser purchases of investment companies reach £900m, growing to £985m in 2018. The Association of Investment Companies, the investment trust trade body, says there has been continued demand for the vehicles, as well as new launches, including the smaller global companies trust from Terry Smith’s Smithson Investment Trust – which raised a record £822m in its initial public offering.

Transact accounted for 45 per cent of purchases of trusts in 2018, with Ascentric (19 per cent) and Alliance Trust Savings (17 per cent) trailing behind.

However, despite the recent improvement in sales, a barrier to entry remains.

It was hoped that post-RDR, investment would be a more level playing field and the use of investment trusts would increase.

Yet there are many advisers who still hesitate when choosing trusts, and research has shown this is mainly due to a shortage of knowledge.

According to a survey published in 2018 by Cicero, 57 per cent of advisers are discouraged from recommending investment companies because of a lack of knowledge, and 26 per cent because of perceived complexity.

Investment in general is full of jargon. But investment companies can sometimes represent a whole new language. Here, we take a quick look at the basics of investment trusts and how advisers can understand what some of the jargon terms mean.

Closed-ended
Investment trusts are often referred to as being closed-ended vehicles, meaning they have a fixed number of shares in issue at any given time.

They are traded on the stockmarket, but assets in and out do not affect the portfolio because they are limited.

If an investor wants to sell out, they cannot always do so immediately; instead needing the shares to be bought.

Liquidity
A trust is liquid if it is able to sell shares at short notice. Many advisers fear investment trusts are illiquid and take too long to sell in a turbulent market.

This can be the case with more complicated asset classes, such as property, but is not always the case with equities.

Offer period
This is the time between a newly established trust announcing its intention to launch and an IPO to raise funds being available for subscription.

Usually, trusts have a target number of shares, but sometimes this is expanded.

For example, Smithson initially sought to raise up to £250m in ordinary shares, but ended up successfully raising £822.5m, making it the biggest UK investment company launch on record.

Share buy-back
A share buy-back is simply when a company buys back its own shares in order to reduce the number in existence.

The shares can be used to return money to shareholders but are often used to tackle the company’s discount.

Discount/premium
A discount is the amount – as a percentage – by which the share price is less than the net asset value per share, while a premium is when the share price is more than the Nav per share.

Nav
The Nav is a measure of the underlying value of an investment company.

The AIC states: “The Nav is the value of the investment company’s assets, less any liabilities it has. The Nav per share is the Nav divided by the number of shares in issue.”

Gearing
The ways in which investment companies can magnify income and capital returns, as well as losses, are referred to as gearing.

It essentially means borrowing money to buy more assets in the hope the company can make enough profit to pay back any debt and interest.

Gearing can also increase losses; the more a trust gears, the higher the risk. Ways to borrow are flexible; some trusts get an ordinary bank loan, while others issue different classes of share depending on the style of trust.

Recommended

Schroders-Lloyds tie-up: New clues emerge

As job adverts start to appear, will the financial planning joint venture work? In the eyes of the mass-affluent in the UK, you would be hard-pushed to find two brands that resonate more than Lloyds and Schroders. Through brands like Scottish Widows and a huge personal banking arm, Lloyds in particular has real pull with […]

Competition watchdog probes payday lender merger

The Competition and Markets Authority is to conduct an inquiry into whether a potential merger between sub-prime credit providers Provident Financial and Non-Standard Finance would lead to a less competitive marketplace. In an announcement today, the CMA says it is considering whether or not the merger would result in a “substantial lessening of competition” for […]

Reforming Brasilia

Ever since Jair Bolsonaro was elected President of Brazil in October, the primary focus of the government, businesses and investors has been on the progress being made with the much needed pension reform. Not only is the Brazilian pension system fiscally unsustainable, it is inequitable and disproportionately favours public sector employees. Highly unpopular when first […]

Croydon (the sequel) and hitting the Headlines: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Croydon (the sequel)You are currently reading the second edition of Money Marketing to be produced from our shiny new base in Wellesley Grove, Croydon. The teething troubles of any office move, you will be relieved to know, are now well and truly […]

Looking back at 2015

By Fiona Tait, Pensions Specialist 2015 was quite a year for pensions. Change, more change, and proposed changes to the changes. The Spring Budget – pre-election plans With everything that has happened since, it is hard to remember what happened in March. Following on from the bombshell of the 2014 Budget, the Chancellor confined himself […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Paul Armson: We need a better conversation on client goals

Many make the mistake of inviting themselves into the client’s future without earning the right to do so Have you ever asked a client what their goals are, only to be met with a deer-in-the-headlights look? That will be because the goals conversation is an awkward one. Yet I see so many financial planners starting […]

Miniature model house with energy efficiency graph.

House prices slip back in May

House prices dropped back by 0.2 per cent in May to an average of £214,946 as confidence among buyers faltered, Nationwide’s latest index has shown. The Building Society’s housing market data reveals that on a seasonally-adjusted basis there was a small dip in month-on-month prices between April and May, although prices were up by 0.6 […]

Lighthouse and Tavistock call off distribution deal

Lighthouse and Tavistock have put an end to their investment distribution deal in the wake of Quilter’s successful takeover of Lighthouse. The deal was announced last November, under which Lighthouse would distribute some of Tavistock’s investment products, through in-house investment arm, Luceo Asset Management, to Lighthouse clients. Lighthouse took a 5 per cent stake in […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com