How the UK Saves 2018: A comprehensive analysis of the retirement landscape

Vanguard and Nest Insight are delighted to publish our “How the UK Saves” report, one of the most extensive studies of retirement in the UK.

This inaugural report analyses the choices, demographics, behaviours and outcomes of the nearly 6.5 million people using the National Employment Savings Trust (NEST).

Analysis at both the employer and individual level, covering over 11 billion data points, is aggregated into meaningful cohorts to provide a true understanding of the retirement landscape in the UK.

Our comprehensive research examines the enrolment, savings and investment activities of workers and their employers, and identifies key trends and behavioural patterns.

  • How successful has automatic enrolment been?
  • How is retirement wealth being accumulated across the workforce?
  • Are there differences in the way men and women are saving?

Vanguard has been producing the annual How America Saves report since 2000 and added How Australia Saves to the series in 2017. Now, with the addition of How the UK Saves, our aim is to provide comparable data points across multiple pensions systems worldwide. We hope that the insights and analysis contained within this study will help inform the debate as to how best to improve retirement outcomes in the UK and elsewhere.

Access the full report here.

