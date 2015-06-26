How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests.
As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others.
Firms that offer pension transfer outsourcing also report growing interest as volumes increase and the FCA’s new requirements leave less advisers qualified to do the work.
Interest in DB transfers has risen as members become aware of the greater flexibility and favourable death benefits now available to defined contribution pensions.
One network that asked not to be named says the current range for this type of work is between £700 and £1,200, with an hourly rate or minimum charge model becoming increasingly common among its advisers.
A spokesman adds that the size of the pot “does not necessarily mean less work – although the options may be more limited and the time spend reduced as a consequence”.
Sense compliance director John Netting says: “It’s pretty dangerous for networks with appointed representatives up and down the country to have a one-size-fits-all policy. Notionally, most of the people doing DB transfers are on about £200 an hour billing rate – it’s not a simple area and most people holding the relevant permissions tend to be at the upper end of chartered in terms of qualifications.”
Intrinsic would not give an indication of how much its advisers charge. A spokesman says: “Intrinsic appointed representatives do not have a standard fee. Each adviser is able to set a percentage or fixed fee themselves.”
Advice firm Portal Financial charges 5 per cent of the value of transferred funds. A spokesman says this because the work is “high risk” and requires “lots of analysis and G60 qualified advisers”.
In contrast, Fairey Associates managing director Ed Fairey says they “normally” charge clients around 3 per cent.
Wingate Financial Planning financial planning director Alistair Cunningham says his firm uses a time cost model and usually expects the work to cost around £2,000. He adds transfer advice is the only major service the firm does not offer on a fixed fee basis because of the “open-ended nature of the work”.
Towry head of retirement planning Andy James says the advice firm typically charges around £3,000, depending “on the complexity and time taken”.
LEBC undertakes transfers as part of exercises driven by corporate sponsors trying to reduce their DB liabilities, as well as individual cases. Divisional director of longevity Nick Flynn explains the firm uses O&M Pension Solutions to undertake transfer value analysis, which costs £175 per individual but falls for bulk exercises. In addition, clients are charged on a time cost basis.
He says: “If you’re doing hundreds of transfers at once as part of a big project you might get the cost down to £600 a transfer, if they are looking to go into drawdown that would probably double.
“On an individual basis, the bill would be quite a lot more because there’s no economy of scale. It’s probably more like £3,000 or £4,000 on a time cost basis – it’s not a cheap bit of work, because it is not simple.”
Specialist retirement adviser Intelligent Pensions charge clients not immediately vesting their pension £1,000 to generate a report, including running a transfer analysis and issuing a suitability letter. Those at the point of retirement are charged £750. However, clients are not given the certification to allow them to get the transfer done without an adviser.
If the transfer goes ahead, the firm charges 1.1 per cent of the transfer value and place the funds in a product recommended by the firm.
Intelligent Pensions technical director David Trenner adds that there is growing appetite from other advisers to outsource transfer business.
He says: “More and more financial advisers are interested in our service. We’ll advise on the stage inbetween, charge 1 per cent for implementation, and then stand aside for the investment advice offered by the other adviser.”
Pension transfer specialist HDC accepts referrals from authorised firms for pots worth £100,000 or more. An initial suitability report costs £300. Following a transfer the first £150,000 of the fund is charged 2 per cent, the next £350,000 at 1 per cent, the next £500,000 0.5 per cent, and 0.25 per cent on anything above £1m.
HDC managing director Heather Dunne says business has grown “exponentially” in the last few months as clients become aware of the pension reforms, and the FCA introduced tighter requirements on transfers.
3k min in our firm ,
I’m an ex financial adviser and have various pension coming out in 3 years time. What is the legislation now? Can I do it myself? Can I do it execution only? What’s the cheapest way I can do it, as I already understand the ins and outs pros and cons etc?
I think (as an Adviser) that £9,000 charged for a £1million pension transfer is steep. I appreciate that some cases might be more complex than others, but there is a general process required that say for a fund of £150,000 (£3,000 charged) and a fund of £1million (£9,000 charged) that I wonder if the extra £6,000 can be truly justified… I am prepared to be shouted down… so go ahead please… G
There are no grounds for charging a % of the pot value, there should be an assessment, a report, and a letter saying that the client has understood the advice and has chosen to make the transfer. The cost for that should be the same whether the pot is £100,000 or £300,000, and should be based on the number of hours taken to do the task.
It always amazes me how we can all provide our thoughts on how there can be “no grounds for…” or “no justification for….”. The only correct way is this: Those who give advice to any client for any line of business have the absolute right to charge what they like and in any way they like as long as the client knows the amount and will pay it, end of conversation on the matter. It is not for me or anyone else to judge whether that is right or not. We can all have opinions and should give the opinions of course but it should be us saying what we would do in that situation and not slating others who do the business their own way. Personally I would certainly charge more for a larger pot for one reason only. If I lose any subsequent complaint that is lodged I stand to have to pay 3 times more in compo for the £300K client than I would, the £100k client. If anyone would like to charge the same for larger pots thats up to them but I would not put myself in the situation of having to pay larger compo without having first had the larger fee. If no complaint ever comes in then the client is happy with the outcome and I have been well paid for a job well done, so why would it be an issue? I think that makes good business sense and we are, after all is said and done, business people first and foremost. As ever off for though and just IMHO.
They have the right to charge what they like for advice, but this is advice I don’t want but am legally obliged to seek before I can access my money.
Are we not operating in a free market where customers can choose between which firms they want to work with. In other industries fees are charged for services and can differ significantly between companies, customers make the choice who they decide to work with, why are we constantly being scrutinised as a profession. We are not charities and i for one am sick and tired of being expected to operate like one i’m in business to earn money, i do that by giving sound financial advice operating within the regulations laid down by the FCA. When i retire which i hope wont be long i will then do my share of charity
Same as the reply to Marty really Kenneth, yes you can charge what you like but this is something I am told I have to get even though I don’t want it. I have done my own research and want to transfer my money but I’m not considered capable of making that decision without getting a £3,000 piece of paper from one of you guys.
Happy with what Marty Y says on the matter… assuming that there is a bigger excess for bigger pots transferred…
I love the term recommended retail price. Something RDR didn’t pick up on.
posted before i had read anyone else s comments refreshing to read yours Marty Y, shame other IFA’s cant put their heads above the parapet and really express their feelings which they don’t seem to have a problem with when attending seminars and chewing the fat over coffee breaks and lunches
I agree with Marty. By giving advice to clients with larger pots we are increasing the regulatory and insurance costs to the business and the obvious greater risk if a client were to complain in the future, which is typically why we would charge a percentage fee rather than a fixed fee. The client knows this at the outset and is free to consider other advisers fee models before deciding.
I empathise with you Martin unfortunately we advisers don’t make the rules we just have to abide by them and to be honest they are there to protect both you and I
I’m not being critical of IFA’S, just raising awareness that there is another side to this debate other than that faced by industry advisers. As the article points out there are inheritance and flexibility benefits to transferring out of many DB schemes and this is my compelling reason. I have more than enough income, funds and assets to last my lifetime, I just resent having to throw away £3,000.
Martin, by thinking a fee of £3000 is just for a bit of paper, clearly highlights to you do not understand the process and risk ( for your IFA and you ) behind this type of work and that’s why the Government are insisting you take advice
Martin. no doubt when you claimed for your PPI , your claims firm would have charged you a percentage.
As with any insurance, the higher the risk , the higher the premium, that is why IFA’s should charge percentages subject to a minimum
Mike, I never took out PPI so consequently I never had to claim for it. And your condescending attitude is probably why so many of your profession are so lowly regarded.
I completely understand what I’m being asked to do, and I know exactly how much work is required as one of your fraternity have given me that information, (off the record of course). I also know why it is beneficial for me to transfer and that I don’t need somebody with a FCA certificate to confirm these benefits.
Martin if you wanted to build an extension and called a builder and the builder said ” you cant do that Martin because the extension would not pass planning or be safe in the long term , you may seek another builders opinion but if the answer was the same as the first … you wouldnt go build the extension yourself would you !!!! ”
Please highlight to me why it is beneficial for you to transfer?
Also why dont you get a FCA certificate yourself ? ( lack of experience/knowledge ) by the way What is an FCA certificate ?? please enlighten us all
Mike why do you keep using these dreadful analogies?
I want to transfer MY money out of a scheme where my children will receive nothing if I die and has no flexibility with regard to drawdown, into a SIPP wrapper that allows me to pay off my mortgage, bequeath the funds to my daughters, and withdraw on a flexible basis depending on the path my life takes.
I have been given an impressive transfer value but an awful ‘lump sum + annual pension’ figure. I have spoken to several people in the financial industry who all agree with my assessment of my position and I just wish to transfer MY money without spending £3,000 on a letter confirming my assessment. I would be very happy to sign a disclaimer document if such a thing existed, this is my responsibility and mine alone.
Marin, when you contribute to a FS scheme, you are buying a certain amount of income. Technically you dont have a monetary value, hence the word equivalent in the Cash Equivalent Transfer Value.
You want to bequeath funds to your daughters, have you thought of a Whole of Life plan ?
You may want to pay your mortgage off , but is withdrawing a chunk out of your pension the most tax efficient way of paying a mortgage off? have you thought of downsizing ??
I sympathize with Martin
I guess he has been around advisers in the past
And frankly
We don’t buy it! The comments that ‘we no better we do this for your own good’ don’t think so
You run a transfer quote
Then cut and paste paragraphs from compliance approved reasons why database
Common guys this is a trade web site
Not the Sun
rubbish – you clearly have no clue about how this works
The regulator’s decision to restrict CETVs for immediate vesting to those advisers who hold an antiquated pension exam is against the spirit of the legislation and should be investigated by parliament.
Agree 100%
Spot on Ken- we now sit on our hands waiting (and worse still so does the client) for a PTS who has more work than they can shake a stick at, to deal with something that we have been more than capable of dealing with up until 6th April!…and its only going to get worse 🙁
A fee based on fund value seems best. Firstly, due to compliance costs and also that they are typically more complex.
Its funny that given all of the legislative changes we have had since 2006, that the article still talks about G60 qualified advisers – a qualification based on Pre A-day! Surely we should be talking about AF3 by now – G60 has been obselete for years.
@peter Mulholland. Hello again 🙂 It is much more complex than you describe. You may have spent time around the wrong advisers! Know your customer, suitability, advantages and disadvantages and full and transparent explanation of all risks and costs are more than just “cut and paste”
But I stand by what I said on another thread, if a pension pot owner wants to do it themselves they should be entitled to do so. But the need for advice on DB and Safeguarded arrangements is a government requirement so you should address this with them
I think there are two key points. Advisers are businesses in a market economy, they should be able to charge whatever they like. But at the same time consumers should never be obliged to take advice and there should be a clear and simple process for consumers to arrange transactions and take the risk for that transaction without any recourse to an adviser or provider.
Nick Bamford & John Stimpson make the important points. As a rule of thumb DB schemes are going to provide better benefits than the CETV would in a DC scheme. However, the research and analysis to find out whether or not this ‘rule of thumb’ applies to an individuals own circumstances is lengthy and time consuming process. On top of that the added risk of this type of work increases the cost for clients, therefore, clients should not be obligated to pay for this work.
@Martin Cooke I understand your frustration and agree with you that you shouldn’t have to pay for a service you don’t want. Unfortunately I can’t imagine that you are going to be able to find an adviser willing to take on this type of business risk for a price you feel happy to pay. Good luck, I hope I am wrong.
G60 and AF3 exams are completely out of date and no use for an immediate vesting CETV. Instead advisers should be able to show a suitable level of intelligence by holding a PhD.
We need to bear in mind FCA comments with regard to “contingency charging”. So if you charge £300 for a suitability report which advises the client not to proceed you probably won’t have covered your costs. The report/research etc will likely have taken the same or nearly the same amount of time as it would to recommend the client does transfer – but if the client does transfer you then take a further percentage (of the transfer value) on top? Surely, it is the research and report that takes the time – and is where the risk lies, not facilitating the transaction. Most qualified advisers in this area would be charging circa £200 per hour, so to charge £300 for a report suggests an adviser only spends an hour and a half on the research etc. The FCA guidance states: “If you charge on a contingency basis then this may give rise to a conflict of interest.You should recognise – and appropriately manage –any potential conflicts of interest”. The conflict being you will be paid a lot more to recommend a transfer than to recommend otherwise if you charge a small fee for the report and a larger amount for the transaction.
Martin makes some good points and I feel that some of the responses reveal a certain insecurity among the advisory fraternity. I imagine that profits will be exponential once a critical amount of cases have been processed and a “model” created, but the client cost will remain constant. Perhaps IFA’s are aware of this and the fact that commercial pressure will force the fees downwards and are making hay while the sun shines.
Martin is/was in a similar position to me as he implied that he was going to take a particular decision regardless of the advice (as he knew and understood the risks) but was required to pay (then) £3k for the box to be ticked. I understand the litigation risk aspect though and of course after PPI I can understand IFA’s not being too keen to rubber stamp a decision without proof of having gone through the hoops.
My position is this: I need to withdraw 25% of a final salary or lose my house. With the funds secured, I can then spend a small amount to improve and sell the house, for around £50% more than I paid. I will then put back the 25% into the house. I have no choice. I would sign a disclaimer to the effect that I was aware of all of the risks. It therefore seems wrong that I should have to pay for advice that is of no use to me. In a way you could say that I am waiving my right to take any action in the future. Why can’t that option be open?
if anyone want’s to offer me a sensible rate for a fund transfer of £130k for this purpose, please do let me know! I am currently being quoted £4.5k.
Martin – if you still drop by, please let us know how you got on. The comments of some of the “professionals” here don’t reflect too well on the industry.