Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
A person’s lifetime wealth is increasingly defined by how much they inherit from their family, says The Institute of Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson. Johnson believes inheritance in determining an individual’s life chances is probably at its highest since Victorian times. Speaking at an event run by Seven Investment Management, Johnson argued this will have […]
Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
Enthusiasm for the Lifetime Isa tax-free savings offering has been muted among advisers and their clients. A year on from its launch, experts remain disappointed over the lack of appetite for Lifetime Isas. In April 2017, the product hit the market with little fanfare, amid criticism it would primarily serve the children of the wealthy. […]
Aegon has this week written to customers who are eligible for compensation following issues with the Cofunds replatforming and expects the first payments to be made from tomorrow. Aegon met with its advisory board last week and called the meeting “constructive but challenging”. The board is made up of advice firms brought in to contribute […]
Do macro headlines create white noise which impacts market prices? Portfolio Manager at Harris Associates, David Herro, discusses how market volatility can create opportunities to buy good business at a discount.
Financial advisers waste almost five hours a week doing menial tasks, according to a study by adviser tech platform Advicefront. With an average hourly wage of £46.38, one hour in eight is spent on unnecessary tasks and costs advisers £220 per week in wasted time. The survey asked advisers how much time they spend weekly on […]
Last week, the excellent Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate event took place, where I was fortunate enough to be part of the panel on diversity in advice. Last week also saw the 10th anniversary of the Lehman Brothers’ collapse. “If it had been Lehman Sisters rather than Lehman Brothers, the world might look a lot different […]
The total value of pension transfers fell from £10.6bn in the first quarter of the year to £8.2bn in the second quarter, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show. According to AJ Bell, this is the first drop in value of pension transfers since the second quarter of 2016. The figures coincide with […]
You are missing the correct answer;
“The number which you as an individual feel is appropriate with no implication this should apply to anyone else or be prescriptive”
Financial advice is a commercial endeavour, it is not primarily a social endeavour. That so many advisers feel an urge to provide pro bono advice is a testament to the bulk of the financial adviser world, but it should not be something on which we as a profession are judged or measured. Judge us as people on this measure, sure, but not as a profession.
John’s answer is 100% correct!