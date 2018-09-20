Money Marketing
Paul Johnson, Institute Fiscal Studies
IFS director: Inheritance increasingly determines wealth in UK

A person’s lifetime wealth is increasingly defined by how much they inherit from their family, says The Institute of Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson. Johnson believes inheritance in determining an individual’s life chances is probably at its highest since Victorian times. Speaking at an event run by Seven Investment Management, Johnson argued this will have […]

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Aegon starts payouts to customers over Cofunds issues

Aegon has this week written to customers who are eligible for compensation following issues with the Cofunds replatforming and expects the first payments to be made from tomorrow. Aegon met with its advisory board last week and called the meeting “constructive but challenging”. The board is made up of advice firms brought in to contribute […]

Advisers waste five hours a week on menial tasks

Financial advisers waste almost five hours a week doing menial tasks, according to a study by adviser tech platform Advicefront. With an average hourly wage of £46.38, one hour in eight is spent on unnecessary tasks and costs advisers £220 per week in wasted time. The survey asked advisers how much time they spend weekly on […]

Kim North: Let’s move away from ‘jobs for the boys’

Last week, the excellent Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate event took place, where I was fortunate enough to be part of the panel on diversity in advice. Last week also saw the 10th anniversary of the Lehman Brothers’ collapse. “If it had been Lehman Sisters rather than Lehman Brothers, the world might look a lot different […]

Pension transfers fall to £8.2bn in Q2

The total value of pension transfers fell from £10.6bn in the first quarter of the year to £8.2bn in the second quarter, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show.  According to AJ Bell, this is the first drop in value of pension transfers since the second quarter of 2016. The figures coincide with […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. John Stirling 20th September 2018 at 3:05 pm

    You are missing the correct answer;

    “The number which you as an individual feel is appropriate with no implication this should apply to anyone else or be prescriptive”

    Financial advice is a commercial endeavour, it is not primarily a social endeavour. That so many advisers feel an urge to provide pro bono advice is a testament to the bulk of the financial adviser world, but it should not be something on which we as a profession are judged or measured. Judge us as people on this measure, sure, but not as a profession.

  2. Steve D 20th September 2018 at 3:24 pm

    John’s answer is 100% correct!

