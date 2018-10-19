Money Marketing
How longevity is turning retirement planning on its head

For generations, life expectancy has been steadily increasing, with more and more people now likely to live to 100.

Scottish Widows’ pension expert Robert Cochran tackles this longevity landscape with economist and co-author of the book ‘The 100-Year Life’, Andrew Scott, in episode one of Scottish Widows’ new podcast series – “The Future of Financial Planning”. Click below for a preview.

For the full podcast and more insight, case studies and expert guidance on retirement planning, visit Scottish Widows’ website.

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg

RBS and Nest executives appointed to government guidance body board

Three directors have been named to the board of the newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body. The Department for Work and Pensions has appointed former National Employment Savings Trust chief executive Tim Jones and Royal Bank of Scotland director for products Moray McDonald as non-executive directors. University of Bristol emeritus professor Elaine Kempson will also join the board. […]
Nutmeg loss deepens as regulatory burden bites

Digital wealth manager Nutmeg reported a loss of £12.4m in 2017, an increase on the previous year’s loss of £9.4m. The robo-adviser, which was in its fifth year of business last year, saw its turnover increase 56.1 per cent to £4.56m from £2.56m in 2016. Nutmeg assets pass £1bn Nutmeg saw a customer growth in 2017, […]

Inside Fundsmith’s new investment trust

Last month, star manager Terry Smith announced he was throwing £25m of his own money behind a new investment trust, Smithson. Ahead of its launch, Money Marketing editor Justin Cash sat down with Simon Barnard and Will Morgan, the fund’s managers, to talk strategy, as well as their thoughts on some of the hottest topics […]
FCA plans to hike FOS compensation limit by £200,000

The FCA has published a consultation on proposals to hike the maximum compensation amount the Financial Services Ombudsman can require firms to pay. Raising the maximum amount of compensation would see the cap increase from £150,000 to £350,000. Adviser and wealth manager trade body Pimfa has already criticised the proposals arguing they could lead to […]

SJP plans 10-day blackout for replatforming

Advice giant St James’s Place will block access to its investment platform for 10 days while it migrates services to a new provider. SJP tells Money Marketing that the work will affect online service ability for clients between 19 October and 29 October. A spokesman says: “SJP will carry out essential maintenance to our systems as part […]

Can advisers really beat the market downturn?

This summer saw the S&P 500 rule headlines for enjoying the longest-running bull market in history. Yet, as per the old adage, what goes up inevitably comes down, and it is the job of advisers to manage clients’ portfolios accordingly – either directly or via the third-party investment services they use. A crude assumption might […]
Tom Hegarty: Should paraplanners be Level 4 qualified?

There is currently no minimum qualification level, but the majority of advisers think this needs to change The role of the paraplanner is a relatively new one and its definition and responsibilities can differ hugely between firms. According to the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, the role can be broken down into four key […]

