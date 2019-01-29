Money Marketing
View more on these topics

How long does your client’s money need to last?

Steve Webb, Director of Policy and External Communications, Royal London

Helping your clients manage their money in retirement would be a lot easier if we, or they, knew how long they were likely to live.

In a world where buying a secure income has become less common, having a realistic picture of their life expectancy and the possible range around that average figure is even more important. And while this can sometimes be a difficult issue to raise with clients, there are some important pointers that could help them avoid some of the pitfalls when thinking about life expectancy.

What are the misconceptions?

The first big misconception comes from the figures we read in the newspapers for ‘life expectancy’.  According to the Office for National Statistics, life expectancy at birth in England is just over 79 years for a man and just under 83 years for a woman. Any client turning 65 and hearing these figures might assume that their money only needs to last them 14 years if they’re a man and 18 years if they’re a woman.

But, of course, they’d be wrong.  A lot of people don’t make it from birth to pension age – this decreases the average figure for life expectancy at birth. Amongst those who do make it to age 65, the ONS says that on average, men can expect to live for over 18 years more and women can expect to live around 21 years more. This is already 3-4 years more than the life expectancy at birth figures.

But there are two reasons why even these numbers could be misleading as a guide to how long your client’s likely to live.

The first is that there’s a link between wealth and life expectancy. As the ‘Cridland Review’ of state pension ages highlighted, even within a single city, there can be a difference of several years in life expectancy between the least and most deprived areas. If we assume that people who seek financial advice are on average better off than those who don’t, it would be likely that the life expectancy of clients as a group will tend to be greater than national average figures.

A second reason to be careful with the published figures is that there are two ways of measuring life expectancy – ‘period’ life expectancy, which takes account only of past changes in longevity and ‘cohort’ life expectancy which also includes projections of future changes. Many published figures are for ‘period’ life expectancy, so they don’t take account of the long-term improvements in life expectancy that we’ve seen in recent decades.

Helping your clients

A good place to point clients to give them a more realistic set of expectations is the ONS calculator, ‘What are your chances of living to 100?’ which uses cohort data and has the added advantage of giving not just average figures, but a likelihood of more extreme outcomes.

And of course, once your client has an idea of how long they’re likely to live, you’ll want to help them understand how likely it is that their money will last as long as they need it to.

If your clients choose to flexibly access their savings, our drawdown governance service can help you monitor the income they’re taking and see when things are heading off track.

To find out more about our drawdown governance service and how it works, visit our website or speak to your usual Royal London contact.

Related content

Latest updates from Steve Webb
The curse of long-term cash
Steve Webb looks back at 2018 in pensions

Recommended

Are default drawdown pathways a good idea? Industry heavyweights weigh in

With the FCA today setting out new rules for non-advised consumers entering drawdown to make sure they get better outcomes, is the regulator right to set up a number of default investment pathways? Interactive Investor head of personal finance Moira O’Neill Cash is king for a significant number of consumers, but today’s FCA proposals suggest it […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Sector Focus: Sterling Strategic Bond no longer a safe haven?

Brexit, trade tensions and market volatility have all cast a shadow over fixed-income investments Over the years, bonds have been considered a safe investment for many, designed for income. But recent months have seen fixed income change its natural characteristics to become somewhat riskier than before, no longer providing investors with a safe haven for […]
1

Industry hails minimal withdrawals as Lisa turns two

Figures confirm that people are investing for the medium and long term, as intended Pension providers have hailed the success of the Lifetime Isa as the product approaches its second birthday, with latest figures showing minimal withdrawals to date. The product went live in April 2017, and offers a 25 per cent government bonus on […]
1

Five minutes with… Michelle Hoskin

Founder and director of Standards International, Michelle Hoskin, part of the speaker lineup at the upcoming Money Marketing Interactive conference, talks about the good, the bad and the ugly of the profession’s obsession with standards. What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today? Still not got it! […]

Comments

    Leave a comment