Money Marketing
View more on these topics

How important are risk ratings?

By Andrew Morris, Sales Manager, Canada Life Investments

In the past we’ve looked at the importance of diversification in investigating what place multi-asset funds had in today’s low cost, tracker-dominated world. We believe that it is imperative that appropriate, suitable multi-asset products are available for clients, to ensure that their risk requirements and appetite are fully taken into consideration. However, the universe of funds available is huge and encompasses an array of fund options and strategies. One way in which advisers are able to filter this universe is through risk-ratings, but this is not as simple as it sounds. This is because funds can either be risk-targeted or risk-profiled. Although these sound similar, there is an important differentiation.

When the emphasis is on risk

Led by companies such as Dynamic Planner, these risk ratings assign a numbered risk level to products. Typically numbering between one (lowest risk) and ten (highest), these numbers indicate that how risky a fund is deemed to be. However, they do not always specify whether they are risk-profiled or risk-targeted. Importantly, risk-targeted funds are managed according to strict asset allocation guidelines and/or volatility boundaries, to ensure that the product’s level of risk always remains at the same level. In contrast, risk-profiled funds are allocated a risk level largely based on their current asset allocation and past behaviour. Therefore, a current risk profile 3, could become a more risky 4 in the future, or vice versa.

What do all these ratings actually mean?

Dynamic Planner risk-profiled products have the flexibility to invest where they wish, thus are able to change risk levels. In the IA Mixed Investment 0-35% sector, for example, there are a significant number of risk profile 3 funds and risk profile 4 funds. Over the last three years, if looking at only risk profile 3 funds, the best performer has returned 24.5%, whilst the worst performer has returned just 2.4%. The range of performance outcomes across the other sectors are similarly wide.

In contrast, risk-targeted funds are managed to strict asset allocation limits, set by Dynamic Planner. All funds must adhere to these, thus their risk rating remains constant. However, they are still actively managed, as the selection of assets within each predefined limit is obviously left up to each individual manager. Interestingly, there is a tighter grouping of performance and risk outcomes in this space, with allocation perhaps having a greater impact than selection on the overall fund profile. For example, of all the funds available with a risk-targeted Dynamic Planner 3 rating, over the last three years the worst performer returned 11.3% and the best 17.8%. For Dynamic Planner 6 risk-targeted funds, the performance range is 9% over the last three years. For Dynamic Planner 6 funds in the risk-profiled space, the range is 41%!

Perhaps most interestingly, the average three year performance of the IA Mixed Investment 0-35% sector is 12.9%, whilst the performance of the average risk-target managed Dynamic Planner 3-rated product is ahead at 14.8%. But how does the performance of the Dynamic Planner average risk-profiled and risk-target managed fund compare? We have highlighted an example below, showing the average performance of risk level 3 fund. However, if anyone is interested in other levels, please do let us know and we would be happy to share our research!

Source: Morningstar Direct, as at 30/06/18. Primary IA sector share class performance, bid-to-bid with net income reinvested. RTM = Risk-target managed, RP = risk-profiled. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Conclusions

As you can see, risk-targeted funds tend to have a range of performance outcomes that are much more concentrated, suggesting they are able to better suit a specific client’s risk and return requirements.The latest data shows that risk-profiled funds tend to have a lower average volatility, however the range of volatility range is a lot wider, with many risk-profiled funds exhibiting volatility that would fall outside of their given risk level.

But what does this mean in the grand scheme of things? As regulations have increased the workload on advisers, fund screening – using risk ratings or other means – or indeed the entire outsourcing of investment decision-making has increased significantly. As a result, so has the managed solution offering. Today, we have attempted to somewhat unpick the complex world of risk ratings. With adviser time in scarce supply, we believe the above highlights that an efficient way to deliver a suitable client outcome can be achieved via a focus on risk-rated products.

Recommended

Bentley-Graham-GBII-2013
5

Graham Bentley: Absolute return has had its day

Do you believe a return in excess of deposit rates, with no risk of loss and low charges, is a realistic investment aspiration? Returns are simply compensation for an investor’s loss of use of the money, and the risk of not being compensated is inherent in the transaction. Debt markets work on the basis that […]

FCA warns of BlackRock clone scam

The FCA has warned of a scam involving a clone firm pretending to be BlackRock. In a warning notice on its website, the regulator draws attention to BlackRock Crypto Asset Management, which it says is a copycat firm of BlackRock Investment Management (UK). The warning notice says: “This is what we call a ‘clone firm’; […]

Dennis Hall
58

Dennis Hall: Why we are reducing portfolios to just one fund

If you agree with the premise that funds with high charges generally underperform those with low charges, then you must also agree a portfolio that accrues high costs will generally underperform one with lower costs. And if you accept this, the obvious conclusion is to hack away anything that increases that cost. Switching from higher-priced […]

Selecting a wrapper

In the past, some advisers have avoided the use of onshore investment bonds, and some still do. The image of bonds may have been tarnished in the past, however, the days of high allocations and commissions are gone. It is important to put these factors aside and look objectively at the benefits onshore bonds can […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Millennials seeking more pensions support from employers

More than half of millennials want their employer to do more to explain pensions and benefits, Prudential research shows. The June survey of 1,178 adults finds 24 per cent of millennials admit to not having a pension fund and 27 per cent do not believe that pensions are relevant to their generation. While 66 per […]

Pensions committee chair Frank Field quits Labour party

Work and pensions select committee chairman and veteran Birkenhead MP Frank Field has decided to quit Labour over the party’s failure to act on anti-Semitism and bullying allegations. The MP, who has been instrumental in inquiries into defined benefit pension transfers, the collapse of BHS and Carillion, the FCA’s approach to Sipp supervision, and the […]

Choosing the key to success

Client segmentation debate thrown open by Prod rules

The reaction of one adviser to hearing about the FCA’s new Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook, commonly known as Prod, sums up how many are feeling I imagine: “One more thing to worry about, excellent!” Essentially, Prod means advisers will need some form of process in place to make sure the right target markets […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com